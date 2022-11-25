Heading 3

Sonam to Alia:
Divas acing kaftan look

Shefali Fernandes

NOV 25, 2022

FASHION

Source: Meagan Concessio Instagram

Janhvi Kapoor wore a black silk full-length kaftan with pink borders that had gold sequins on it

Janhvi Kapoor

Source: Pinkvilla

Kareena Kapoor Khan wore a mustard yellow kaftan that bore prints in red and mini tie-up detail at the front

Kareena Kapoor Khan

Source: Sonam Kapoor Instagram

Sonam Kapoor wore a white dress from Roksanda that featured a hand-painted female form on the front

Sonam Kapoor

Source: Pinkvilla

Tara Sutaria went the comfy route in an easy-breezy kaftan by Arpita Mehta

Tara Sutaria

Image: Pinkvilla

Alia Bhatt wore a pink kaftan kurta set from Sonam Luthria. It also featured embroidery and prints all over

Alia Bhatt

Source: Malaika Arora Instagram

Malaika Arora wore a vibrant tropical-printed one-shoulder kaftan from Mandira Wirk

Malaika Arora

Source: Dia Mirza Instagram

Dia Mirza wore ivory and embroidered kaftan from the shelves of Sureena Chowdhri

Dia Mirza

Source: Anushka Sharma Instagram

Anushka Sharma wore a black kaftan which featured a geometric print on it

Anushka Sharma

Source: Priyanka Chopra Instagram

Priyanka Chopra wore a flowy silk sky blue kaftan hours before she hit Cannes in 2019

Priyanka Chopra

Source: Shilpa Shetty Instagram

Shilpa Shetty wore a rose pink kaftan from DreamSS by Shilpa Shetty that featured handmade tassels on it

Shilpa Shetty

