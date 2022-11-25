Sonam to Alia:
Divas acing kaftan look
Shefali Fernandes
NOV 25, 2022
FASHION
Source: Meagan Concessio Instagram
Janhvi Kapoor wore a black silk full-length kaftan with pink borders that had gold sequins on it
Source: Pinkvilla
Kareena Kapoor Khan wore a mustard yellow kaftan that bore prints in red and mini tie-up detail at the front
Source: Sonam Kapoor Instagram
Sonam Kapoor wore a white dress from Roksanda that featured a hand-painted female form on the front
Source: Pinkvilla
Tara Sutaria went the comfy route in an easy-breezy kaftan by Arpita Mehta
Image: Pinkvilla
Alia Bhatt wore a pink kaftan kurta set from Sonam Luthria. It also featured embroidery and prints all over
Source: Malaika Arora Instagram
Malaika Arora wore a vibrant tropical-printed one-shoulder kaftan from Mandira Wirk
Source: Dia Mirza Instagram
Dia Mirza wore ivory and embroidered kaftan from the shelves of Sureena Chowdhri
Source: Anushka Sharma Instagram
Anushka Sharma wore a black kaftan which featured a geometric print on it
Source: Priyanka Chopra Instagram
Priyanka Chopra wore a flowy silk sky blue kaftan hours before she hit Cannes in 2019
Source: Shilpa Shetty Instagram
Shilpa Shetty wore a rose pink kaftan from DreamSS by Shilpa Shetty that featured handmade tassels on it
