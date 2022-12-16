Sonam to Deepika:
Divas in green outfits
Shefali Fernandes
DEC 16, 2022
FASHION
Source: Deepika Padukone Instagram
Deepika Padukone
Deepika Padukone wore a polo-style collar top and paired it with emerald green wide-legged trousers
Source: Anushka Sharma Instagram
Anushka Sharma wore an organza saree by Sabyasachi that bore floral prints all over
Anushka Sharma
Source: Ananya Pandya Instagram
Ananya Panday donned a structured green blazer set with shorts from the Dalida Ayach label
Ananya Panday
Source: Pinkvilla
Sara Ali Khan wore a full-sleeve green ethnic suit from Raw Mango that featured gold brocade work
Sara Ali Khan
Source: Alia Bhatt Instagram
Alia Bhatt wore a green Sabyasachi ruffle saree and added a matching belt with a gold buckle on it
Alia Bhatt
Source: Katrina Kaif Instagram
Katrina Kaif wore a pastel green gingham dress from the French label, Jacquemus
Katrina Kaif
Source: Kriti Sanon Instagram
Kriti Sanon wore an emerald gown by Shantanu and Nikhil that bore a plunging neckline and cut-out detailing
Kriti Sanon
Source: Tanya Ghavri Instagram
Kareena Kapoor Khan wore a bottled green gown by US-based Japanese fashion designer Tadashi Shoji
Kareena Kapoor Khan
Source: Shraddha Kapoor Instagram
Shraddha Kapoor wore Daniele Carlotta's fit-and-flare emerald green strapless mid-length number
Shraddha Kapoor
Source: Sonam Kapoor Instagram
Sonam Kapoor wore a green midi dress by Emilia Wickstead featuring a risqué neckline
Sonam Kapoor
