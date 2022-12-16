Heading 3

Sonam to Deepika:
 Divas in green outfits

Shefali Fernandes

DEC 16, 2022

FASHION

Source: Deepika Padukone Instagram

Deepika Padukone 

Deepika Padukone wore a polo-style collar top and paired it with emerald green wide-legged trousers

Source: Anushka Sharma Instagram

Anushka Sharma wore an organza saree by Sabyasachi that bore floral prints all over

Anushka Sharma

Source: Ananya Pandya Instagram

Ananya Panday donned a structured green blazer set with shorts from the Dalida Ayach label

Ananya Panday

Source: Pinkvilla

Sara Ali Khan wore a full-sleeve green ethnic suit from Raw Mango that featured gold brocade work

Sara Ali Khan

Source: Alia Bhatt Instagram

Alia Bhatt wore a green Sabyasachi ruffle saree and added a matching belt with a gold buckle on it

Alia Bhatt

Source: Katrina Kaif Instagram 

Katrina Kaif wore a pastel green gingham dress from the French label, Jacquemus

Katrina Kaif

Source: Kriti Sanon Instagram

Kriti Sanon wore an emerald gown by Shantanu and Nikhil that bore a plunging neckline and cut-out detailing

Kriti Sanon

Source: Tanya Ghavri Instagram

Kareena Kapoor Khan wore a bottled green gown by US-based Japanese fashion designer Tadashi Shoji

Kareena Kapoor Khan

Source: Shraddha Kapoor Instagram

Shraddha Kapoor wore Daniele Carlotta's fit-and-flare emerald green strapless mid-length number

Shraddha Kapoor

Source: Sonam Kapoor Instagram

Sonam Kapoor wore a green midi dress by Emilia Wickstead featuring a risqué neckline

Sonam Kapoor

