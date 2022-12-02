Heading 3

Sonam to Kriti:
Actresses in shirt dress

Shefali Fernandes

Dec 2, 2022

Source: Pinkvilla

Kareena Kapoor Khan wore a shirt dress that featured white stripes on a muted red satin

Kareena Kapoor Khan

Source: Pinkvilla

Priyanka Chopra kept it classy as she opted for a white shirt dress by Danielle Guizio

Priyanka Chopra Jonas

Source: Pinkvilla

Deepika Padukone wore a striped shirtdress from a Spanish luxury fashion house, Loewe

Deepika Padukone

Source: Ananya Panday Instagram

Ananya Panday wore a chic shirt dress from the label Self-Cntrd

Ananya Panday

Source: Pinkvilla

Malaika Arora opted for a white shirt with a collar and high-low hem, which was topped off with a black vest

Malaika Arora

Source: Katrina Kaif Instagram

Katrina Kaif picked out a striped Monse's shirt dress that featured a thigh-high slit

Katrina Kaif

Source: Shraddha Kapoor Instagram

Shraddha Kapoor wore a button-down shirt dress in white that featured a collared neck and long balloon sleeves

Shraddha Kapoor

Source: Pinkvilla

Shilpa Shetty's white shirt dress featured buttons and ruffled lapels in V shape that formed the neckline

Shilpa Shetty

Source: Kriti Sanon Instagram

Dressed in white shirt dress, Kriti Sanon had a lace design attached at the bottom

Kriti Sanon

Source: Pinkvilla

Sonam Kapoor donned a maxi-length black shirt dress from Bouguessa that bore bishop sleeves

Sonam Kapoor

