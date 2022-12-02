Sonam to Kriti:
Actresses in shirt dress
Kareena Kapoor Khan wore a shirt dress that featured white stripes on a muted red satin
Priyanka Chopra kept it classy as she opted for a white shirt dress by Danielle Guizio
Deepika Padukone wore a striped shirtdress from a Spanish luxury fashion house, Loewe
Ananya Panday wore a chic shirt dress from the label Self-Cntrd
Malaika Arora opted for a white shirt with a collar and high-low hem, which was topped off with a black vest
Katrina Kaif picked out a striped Monse's shirt dress that featured a thigh-high slit
Shraddha Kapoor wore a button-down shirt dress in white that featured a collared neck and long balloon sleeves
Shilpa Shetty's white shirt dress featured buttons and ruffled lapels in V shape that formed the neckline
Dressed in white shirt dress, Kriti Sanon had a lace design attached at the bottom
Sonam Kapoor donned a maxi-length black shirt dress from Bouguessa that bore bishop sleeves
