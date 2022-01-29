FASHION
Jan 29, 2022
Sophie Choudry’s chic beach fashion
Eye-catching sexy
Sophie Choudry is truly a water baby and her social media feed gives credence to that, here she slipped into a colourful halter neck bikini top and matching bottoms
Image: Sophie Choudry Instagram
Forget the usual strappy bralette, and wear this blue bikini set like Sophie with cut-out details when you are looking to make a statement
Image: Sophie Choudry Instagram
Cut-out blue bikini set
This time around she decided to ditch the bikini and slipped into a wrap-style dress bearing colourful prints with a plunging neckline
Image: Sophie Choudry Instagram
Breezy mini dress
Again, she picked out a floral-printed strapless gown with a sexy cut-out at the back and looked stunning
Image: Sophie Choudry Instagram
Strapless gown
Sophie turned up the heat in this hot pink bikini set with tie-up detail as she made a splash in the water
Video: Sophie Choudry Instagram
Flirty fuchsia
The beauty performs some stretching exercises in a blue cross-back bralette and black yoga pants
Image: Sophie Choudry Instagram
Beach workout
The actress looks incredibly gorgeous in this yellow off-shoulder crop top paired with distressed denim shorts
Image: Sophie Choudry Instagram
Perfect laidback look
Sophie poses up a storm in this sultry black bikini set paired with a red printed shrug
Image: Sophie Choudry Instagram
Bewitching in black
This look is our favourite! The actress wore a neon and pastel blue bikini top with a knot-like front and matching multi-string bottoms
Image: Sophie Choudry Instagram
Radiant in neon
Lastly, the diva makes a sexy statement in this blue knotted back bralette styled with blue denim shorts
Image: Sophie Choudry Instagram
Casual yet sexy
