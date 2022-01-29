FASHION

Jan 29, 2022

Sophie Choudry’s chic beach fashion

Eye-catching sexy

Sophie Choudry is truly a water baby and her social media feed gives credence to that, here she slipped into a colourful halter neck bikini top and matching bottoms

Image: Sophie Choudry Instagram

Forget the usual strappy bralette, and wear this blue bikini set like Sophie with cut-out details when you are looking to make a statement

Image: Sophie Choudry Instagram

Cut-out blue bikini set

This time around she decided to ditch the bikini and slipped into a wrap-style dress bearing colourful prints with a plunging neckline

Image: Sophie Choudry Instagram

Breezy mini dress

Again, she picked out a floral-printed strapless gown with a sexy cut-out at the back and looked stunning

Image: Sophie Choudry Instagram

Strapless gown

Sophie turned up the heat in this hot pink bikini set with tie-up detail as she made a splash in the water

Video: Sophie Choudry Instagram

Flirty fuchsia

The beauty performs some stretching exercises in a blue cross-back bralette and black yoga pants

Image: Sophie Choudry Instagram

Beach workout

The actress looks incredibly gorgeous in this yellow off-shoulder crop top paired with distressed denim shorts

Image: Sophie Choudry Instagram

Perfect laidback look

Sophie poses up a storm in this sultry black bikini set paired with a red printed shrug

Image: Sophie Choudry Instagram

Bewitching in black

This look is our favourite! The actress wore a neon and pastel blue bikini top with a knot-like front and matching multi-string bottoms

Image: Sophie Choudry Instagram

Radiant in neon

Lastly, the diva makes a sexy statement in this blue knotted back bralette styled with blue denim shorts

Image: Sophie Choudry Instagram

Casual yet sexy

