Heading 3

Sophie Turner’s Style Diary

                  pinkvilla 

Arpita Sarkar

JAN 25, 2023

FASHION

Image: Getty Images

Coat Coded

Sophie Turner is no stranger to sporting trends as she wears this coat dress with futuristic black boots

Image: Getty Images

Leather Love

Sophie Turner looks flawless in this leather dress, crop top and a velvet jacket

Image: Getty Images

Sophie Turner sizzles as she flaunts her baby bump in this long-sleeved gown and a silver studded pattern on the bodice

Met Gala Look

Image: Getty Images

Sophie Turner made heads turn as she stunned in this hot pink belted gown

Awards Ready

Image: Getty Images

Sophie Turner looked chic and gorgeous in silver chainmail dress while posing with singer-husband Joe Jonas

Power Couple

Image: Getty Images

Sophie Turner opted for a bold mix of patterns, wearing a black and white patchwork miniskirt with a colourful printed silk blouse

Party Look

Image: Getty Images

Sophie Turner looks gorgeous in this strapless belted dress with high heels

Strapless Dress

Image: Getty Images

Sophie Turner knows how to make a look-at-me pose and she does so by wearing this matching metallic Louis Vuitton jacket and skirt

Chic Look

Image: Getty Images

Sophie Turner looks absolutely beautiful in this floral high-neck top and high-rise jeans

Floral Top

