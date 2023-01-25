Sophie Turner’s Style Diary
Coat Coded
Sophie Turner is no stranger to sporting trends as she wears this coat dress with futuristic black boots
Image: Getty Images
Leather Love
Sophie Turner looks flawless in this leather dress, crop top and a velvet jacket
Image: Getty Images
Sophie Turner sizzles as she flaunts her baby bump in this long-sleeved gown and a silver studded pattern on the bodice
Met Gala Look
Image: Getty Images
Sophie Turner made heads turn as she stunned in this hot pink belted gown
Awards Ready
Image: Getty Images
Sophie Turner looked chic and gorgeous in silver chainmail dress while posing with singer-husband Joe Jonas
Power Couple
Image: Getty Images
Sophie Turner opted for a bold mix of patterns, wearing a black and white patchwork miniskirt with a colourful printed silk blouse
Party Look
Image: Getty Images
Sophie Turner looks gorgeous in this strapless belted dress with high heels
Strapless Dress
Image: Getty Images
Sophie Turner knows how to make a look-at-me pose and she does so by wearing this matching metallic Louis Vuitton jacket and skirt
Chic Look
Image: Getty Images
Sophie Turner looks absolutely beautiful in this floral high-neck top and high-rise jeans
Floral Top
