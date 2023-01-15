Soundarya Sharma's
Ethnic looks
pinkvilla
Arushi Srivastava
JAN 15, 2023
FASHION
Video Source - Soundarya Sharma Instagram
The actress looks beautiful in a green coloured floral print Patiala suit with an orange dupatta
Floral suit
Image Source - Soundarya Sharma Instagram
The actress’ face is glowing as she wore a yellow kurta set with a red dupatta
Elegant kurta set
Shraddha Arya in ravishing lehengas
Aly Goni's quirky printed shirts
Video Source - Soundarya Sharma Instagram
The Bigg Boss 16 contestant wore a peach colored kurta set with a floral dupatta and heels
Peachy delight
Video Source - Soundarya Sharma Instagram
The actress is flaunting her gorgeous features in a brown lehenga set with shimmery effect
Shimmery lehenga set
Image Source - Soundarya Sharma Instagram
The Bigg Boss 16 fame looks elegant in a cream and red saree, paired with a shiny red blouse
Stunning Saree
Image Source - Soundarya Sharma Instagram
The actress is a visual treat to her fans in a gorgeous white knotted shirt and stylish skirt
Showstopper look
Image Source - Soundarya Sharma Instagram
Soundarya Sharma looks dazzling in a green self work style saree with a pearl pendant
Self-designed saree
Image Source - Soundarya Sharma Instagram
The actress is flaunting her beautiful smile in the gorgeous pink silk saree with flawless makeup
Gorgeous in pink
Image Source - Soundarya Sharma Instagram
Soundarya is acing ethnic fashion with the blue bandini print saree and strappy blouse
Bandini print saree
Click Here
For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.