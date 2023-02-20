Heading 3

FEB 20, 2023

South divas in Manish Malhotra attires

Pooja Hegde is a total fitness freak who spends a lot of time in the gym to maintain that toned body, however, that does not mean she does not believe in a cheat day

The fashion world

Radhe Shyam actress Pooja Hegde looked drop-dead gorgeous in a green velvet gown with a gold sequin embroidered blouse

The Velvet vogue 

Pushpa actress Rashmika Mandanna made for a mesmerizing sight in a gold sequin gown with a plunging neckline from Manish Malhotra

Image: Rashmika Mandanna Instagram

Mesmerizing beauty

Kajal Aggarwal is the perfect Indian beauty in a Manish Malhotra embellished brown kurta with turquoise pants and a matching dupatta

Image: Kajal Aggarwal Instagram

Love for ethnic

The Acharya star, Pooja Hegde redefined elegance in an embellished white and yellow saree finished with stunning embroidery

Image: Pooja Hegde Instagram

Elegant as always

Image: Rakul Preet Singh Instagram

Pretty in pink

Aiyaary star, Rakul Preet Singh made headlines in a pink sequins saree by ace designer Manish Malhotra, along with a sleeveless blouse

Image: Rakul Preet Singh Instagram

Shimmery elegance

The Doctor G star posed in an exquisite beige saree with silver beading and shimmer accents with a turquoise hue at the borders

The Hey Sinamika star opted to wear a Manish Malhotra saree for her engagement. The stunner looked all-dolled up in a Tuscan Yellow organza signature number

Image: Kajal Aggarwal Instagram

Sunshine Yellow

National crush Rashmika Mandanna is a regal beauty in a stunning blue lehenga with pink embellishments

Image: Rashmika Mandanna Instagram

The stunning lehenga

Image: Pooja Hegde Instagram

Gorgeoues look

The Beast star Pooja Hegde makes heads turn with her gorgeous looks in a yellow lehenga, accessorized with statement earrings, and open tresses

