FEB 20, 2023
South divas in Manish Malhotra attires
Pooja Hegde is a total fitness freak who spends a lot of time in the gym to maintain that toned body, however, that does not mean she does not believe in a cheat day
Image: Pooja Hegde Instagram
The fashion world
Image: Pooja Hegde Instagram
Radhe Shyam actress Pooja Hegde looked drop-dead gorgeous in a green velvet gown with a gold sequin embroidered blouse
The Velvet vogue
Pushpa actress Rashmika Mandanna made for a mesmerizing sight in a gold sequin gown with a plunging neckline from Manish Malhotra
Image: Rashmika Mandanna Instagram
Mesmerizing beauty
Kajal Aggarwal is the perfect Indian beauty in a Manish Malhotra embellished brown kurta with turquoise pants and a matching dupatta
Image: Kajal Aggarwal Instagram
Love for ethnic
The Acharya star, Pooja Hegde redefined elegance in an embellished white and yellow saree finished with stunning embroidery
Image: Pooja Hegde Instagram
Elegant as always
Image: Rakul Preet Singh Instagram
Pretty in pink
Aiyaary star, Rakul Preet Singh made headlines in a pink sequins saree by ace designer Manish Malhotra, along with a sleeveless blouse
Image: Rakul Preet Singh Instagram
Shimmery elegance
The Doctor G star posed in an exquisite beige saree with silver beading and shimmer accents with a turquoise hue at the borders
The Hey Sinamika star opted to wear a Manish Malhotra saree for her engagement. The stunner looked all-dolled up in a Tuscan Yellow organza signature number
Image: Kajal Aggarwal Instagram
Sunshine Yellow
National crush Rashmika Mandanna is a regal beauty in a stunning blue lehenga with pink embellishments
Image: Rashmika Mandanna Instagram
The stunning lehenga
Image: Pooja Hegde Instagram
Gorgeoues look
The Beast star Pooja Hegde makes heads turn with her gorgeous looks in a yellow lehenga, accessorized with statement earrings, and open tresses
