DEC 10, 2022
Image: Samantha Ruth Prabhu Instagram
The Yashoda actress oozed charm in a white corset top paired with matching pants
Samantha Ruth Prabhu
Image: Rashmika Mandanna Instagram
The Pushpa actress gave all the fashionistas a run for their money in a black strapless gown with a thigh-high slit on the side
Rashmika Mandanna
Image: Pooja Hegde Instagram
Pooja Hegde looked like a million bucks in a copper strapless dress
Pooja Hegde
Image: Pooja Hegde Instagram
The Radhe Shyam star was a sight for sore eyes in a floral green dress, along with a high bun
Strength and softness
Image: Rashmika Mandanna Instagram
Rashmika Mandanna looked drop-dead gorgeous in a strapless bodycon dress featuring feathers and crystals
Rashmika Mandanna
Image: Keerthy Suresh Instagram
The National Award-Winning actress looked something out of a fairytale in this white strapless gown
Keerthy Suresh
Image: Rakul Preet Singh Instagram
Rakul Preet Singh looked smoldering in a cute black dress with wavy tresses, and silver heels
Rakul Preet Singh
Image: Rakul Preet Singh Instagram
Rakul Preet Singh made quite a statement in a black corset top and baggy black pants, paired with black heels
Bold in Black
Image: Tamannaah Bhatia Instagram
The F3 actress is all decked up in a strapless golden and white dress, along with golden hoop earrings
Tamannaah Bhatia
Image: Raashii Khanna Instagram
The Thank You star, Raashii Khanna, rocked a beautiful pink ruffle gown
Raashii Khanna
