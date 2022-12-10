Heading 3

South divas in strapless dresses

DEC 10, 2022

Image: Samantha Ruth Prabhu Instagram

The Yashoda actress oozed charm in a white corset top paired with matching pants

Samantha Ruth Prabhu

Image: Rashmika Mandanna Instagram

The Pushpa actress gave all the fashionistas a run for their money in a black strapless gown with a thigh-high slit on the side

Rashmika Mandanna

Image: Pooja Hegde Instagram

Pooja Hegde looked like a million bucks in a copper strapless dress

Pooja Hegde

Image: Pooja Hegde Instagram

The Radhe Shyam star was a sight for sore eyes in a floral green dress, along with a high bun

Strength and softness

Image: Rashmika Mandanna Instagram

Rashmika Mandanna looked drop-dead gorgeous in a strapless bodycon dress featuring feathers and crystals

Rashmika Mandanna

Image: Keerthy Suresh Instagram

The National Award-Winning actress looked something out of a fairytale in this white strapless gown

Keerthy Suresh

Image: Rakul Preet Singh Instagram

Rakul Preet Singh looked smoldering in a cute black dress with wavy tresses, and silver heels

Rakul Preet Singh

Image: Rakul Preet Singh Instagram

Rakul Preet Singh made quite a statement in a black corset top and baggy black pants, paired with black heels

Bold in Black

Image: Tamannaah Bhatia Instagram

The F3 actress is all decked up in a strapless golden and white dress, along with golden hoop earrings

Tamannaah Bhatia

Image: Raashii Khanna Instagram

The Thank You star, Raashii Khanna, rocked a beautiful pink ruffle gown

Raashii Khanna

