South Indian celebs: Ethnic looks
Arjun Gupta
Fashion
mar 13, 2023
Source: Kajal Aggarwal Instagram
Widely Kajal famous for her stint in Tamil and Telugu films, wore this gorgeous lime green anarkali for her first Teej celebration
Kajal Aggarwal
Source: Rakul Preet Singh Instagram
She wore a mesmerizing lehenga with heavy detail work for Sidharth and Kiara’s wedding
Rakul Preet Singh
Source: Malavika Mohanan Instagram
Malavika is an absolute vision in a teal blue saree paired with a long-sleeved blouse
Malavika Mohanan
Source: Rashmika Mandanna Instagram
Rashmika donned a Coorgi style yellow saree and looked fabulous!
Rashmika Mandanna
Source: Tamannaah Instagram
The diva looks picture perfect in this simple blue sheer saree
Tamannaah
Source: Samantha Instagram
Grab some ethnic inspiration from Samantha’s dreamy off-white saree look
Samantha
Source: Keerthy Suresh Instagram
Keerthy Suresh pictured in a beautiful chikankari kurta is summer outfit goals
Keerthy Suresh
Source: Anupama Parmeswaran Instagram
Anupama Parmeswaran oozes oomph in shades of red and black
Anupama Parmeswaran
Source: Manju Warrier Instagram
The actress pulls off this blue saree with a floral blouse effortlessly
Manju Warrier
Source: Nidhhi Agerwal Instagram
Nidhhi poses hot wrapped in a semi-sheer floral saree!
Nidhhi Agerwal
