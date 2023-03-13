Heading 3

South Indian celebs: Ethnic looks

Source: Kajal Aggarwal Instagram

Widely Kajal famous for her stint in Tamil and Telugu films, wore this gorgeous lime green anarkali for her first Teej celebration

Kajal Aggarwal

Source: Rakul Preet Singh Instagram

She wore a mesmerizing lehenga with heavy detail work for Sidharth and Kiara’s wedding

Rakul Preet Singh

Source: Malavika Mohanan Instagram

Malavika is an absolute vision in a teal blue saree paired with a long-sleeved blouse

Malavika Mohanan

Source: Rashmika Mandanna Instagram

Rashmika donned a Coorgi style yellow saree and looked fabulous!

Rashmika Mandanna

Source: Tamannaah Instagram

The diva looks picture perfect in this simple blue sheer saree

Tamannaah

Source: Samantha Instagram

Grab some ethnic inspiration from Samantha’s dreamy off-white saree look

Samantha

Source: Keerthy Suresh Instagram

Keerthy Suresh pictured in a beautiful chikankari kurta is summer outfit goals

Keerthy Suresh

Source: Anupama Parmeswaran Instagram

Anupama Parmeswaran oozes oomph in shades of red and black

Anupama Parmeswaran 

Source: Manju Warrier Instagram

The actress pulls off this blue saree with a floral blouse effortlessly

Manju Warrier

Source: Nidhhi Agerwal Instagram

Nidhhi poses hot wrapped in a semi-sheer floral saree!

Nidhhi Agerwal

