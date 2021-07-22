sarees
South Indian July 22, 2021
Samantha Akkineni’s understated yet glamorous sheer white saree with dainty embroidery can truly steal anyone’s heart
Sai Pallavi looks breathtakingly beautiful in a white Kasavu Kerala saree
Rakul Preet Singh gives a fashionable twist to this chiffon saree by Shehla Khan and completes her look with statement jewellery
The ruffled exaggerated drapes of this printed georgette saree paired with a strappy blouse ensures that hansika motwani looks on fleek!
Shruti Haasan looks elegant in this tie-dye saree as she pairs it up with a V-neck blouse and silver jhumkas
Kajal Aggarwal looks divine in this ruffled chiffon saree from Asal by Abu Sandeep that she has paired with a mirror-work blouse
The subtle embroidery on this pastel drape makes Rashmika Mandanna look graceful
Tamannaah Bhatia looks like an absolute stunner in Manish Malhotra's sequinned violet saree and her choker laden with pearls adds to this glam look
Keerthy Suresh makes an ultra-modern statement in this pearl-white satin saree by Amit Aggarwal with an unconventional drape style
