DEC 10, 2022

Image: Samantha Akkineni Instagram 

Samantha Akkineni’

Samantha Akkineni's sheer white saree with delicate embroidery is a stunning and eye-catching ensemble that will make you fall in love at first sight

Image: Anushka Shetty Instagram 

Anushka Shetty radiates elegance and grace in this stunning brocade silk saree, draping it in the traditional Indian way and looking like a true beauty

Anushka Shetty

Image: Sai Pallavi Instagram 

Sai Pallavi looks stunning in a classic white Kasavu Kerala saree - the perfect look for any special occasion!

Sai Pallavi

Image: Rakul Preet Singh Instagram

Rakul Preet Singh adds a trendy twist to this beautiful chiffon saree by Shehla Khan and elevates her look with statement jewellery

Rakul Preet Singh 

Image: Hansika Motwani Instagram 

Hansika Motwani looks absolutely stunning in this printed georgette saree, with its ruffled exaggerated drapes and strappy blouse – sheer perfection!

Hansika Motwani 

Image: Shruti Haasan Instagram

Shruti Haasan is looking absolutely stunning in this tie-dye saree. She pairs it up with a V-neck blouse and silver jhumkas to create a lavish look!

Shruti Haasan

Image: Kajal Aggarwal Instagram 

Kajal Aggarwal looks absolutely breathtaking in this ruffled chiffon saree from Asal by Abu Sandeep, perfectly complemented by a mirror-work blouse

Kajal Aggarwal 

Image: Rashmika Mandanna Instagram

This pastel drape adorned with delicate embroidery adds a touch of elegance to Rashmika Mandanna's look

Rashmika Mandanna 

Image: Tamannaah Bhatia Instagram 

Tamannaah Bhatia is a vision in Manish Malhotra's sequinned violet saree, with her choker adorned with pearls elevating her glamorous look even more

Tamannaah Bhatia

Image: Keerthy Suresh Instagram

Keerthy Suresh oozes elegance in this pearl-white satin saree by Amit Aggarwal featuring a unique draping style

Keerthy Suresh

