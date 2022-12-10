South Indian stars
Image: Samantha Akkineni Instagram
Samantha Akkineni’
Samantha Akkineni's sheer white saree with delicate embroidery is a stunning and eye-catching ensemble that will make you fall in love at first sight
Image: Anushka Shetty Instagram
Anushka Shetty radiates elegance and grace in this stunning brocade silk saree, draping it in the traditional Indian way and looking like a true beauty
Anushka Shetty
Image: Sai Pallavi Instagram
Sai Pallavi looks stunning in a classic white Kasavu Kerala saree - the perfect look for any special occasion!
Sai Pallavi
Image: Rakul Preet Singh Instagram
Rakul Preet Singh adds a trendy twist to this beautiful chiffon saree by Shehla Khan and elevates her look with statement jewellery
Rakul Preet Singh
Image: Hansika Motwani Instagram
Hansika Motwani looks absolutely stunning in this printed georgette saree, with its ruffled exaggerated drapes and strappy blouse – sheer perfection!
Hansika Motwani
Image: Shruti Haasan Instagram
Shruti Haasan is looking absolutely stunning in this tie-dye saree. She pairs it up with a V-neck blouse and silver jhumkas to create a lavish look!
Shruti Haasan
Image: Kajal Aggarwal Instagram
Kajal Aggarwal looks absolutely breathtaking in this ruffled chiffon saree from Asal by Abu Sandeep, perfectly complemented by a mirror-work blouse
Kajal Aggarwal
Image: Rashmika Mandanna Instagram
This pastel drape adorned with delicate embroidery adds a touch of elegance to Rashmika Mandanna's look
Rashmika Mandanna
Image: Tamannaah Bhatia Instagram
Tamannaah Bhatia is a vision in Manish Malhotra's sequinned violet saree, with her choker adorned with pearls elevating her glamorous look even more
Tamannaah Bhatia
Image: Keerthy Suresh Instagram
Keerthy Suresh oozes elegance in this pearl-white satin saree by Amit Aggarwal featuring a unique draping style
Keerthy Suresh
