JUNE 09, 2023

Nani-Allu: Stars rock professional looks 

Image: Allu Arjun’s Instagram account 

Allu Arjun has impressed his fans with his recent movie Pushpa: The Rise. While the fans are eager for the next part, the talented actor continues to charm people with his professional look 

The OG combination 


The RRR protagonist is blowing the minds of people with this regal black look like his role in the movie

Burning black

Image: Jr NTR’s Instagram account 

Image: Akhil Akkineni’s Instagram account 

One simply cannot go wrong with an all-black ensemble and Akkineni looks stunning in the same with neat hair and minimal styling 

Black Knight

Image: Ram Charan's Instagram account 

Brown blues

Brown and blue may not be the preferred combination but the RRR actor has rocked the look with unbeatable confidence 

Image: Mahesh Babu's Instagram account 

Mahesh Babu continues to flutter the hearts of his fans with a classic grey and black look with the top 2 buttons undone 

Grey swag

Image: Ravi Teja's Instagram account 

Ravi Teja looks captivating in his simple ensemble. The shades and his beaming smile complete the look

Classic poise 

Image: Yash's Instagram account 

Rocking Star Yash is swooning the Internet in an all-white attire with his signature smirk while the fans await the third part of the KGF franchise 

White devil 

Image: Vijay Deverakonda’s Instagram account 

The Geetha Govindam fame looks ravishing in this professional yet playful outfit he adorned for his debut at Koffee With Karan 

Coffee ensemble 

Image: Dulquer Salmaan’s Instagram account 

Dulquer has gained the appreciation of fans and critics with his phenomenal performance in Sita Ramam and this alluring look has thrilled the Internet 

Breathtaking basics 

Image: Ram Pothineni's Instagram account 

Ram Pothineni looks bewitching in an all-grey professional outfit. The pastel green detailing adds to the glamour of this look 

 Silent smirk

