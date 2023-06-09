pinkvilla
Shruti Mehta
Fashion
JUNE 09, 2023
Nani-Allu: Stars rock professional looks
Image: Allu Arjun’s Instagram account
Allu Arjun has impressed his fans with his recent movie Pushpa: The Rise. While the fans are eager for the next part, the talented actor continues to charm people with his professional look
The OG combination
The RRR protagonist is blowing the minds of people with this regal black look like his role in the movie
Burning black
Image: Jr NTR’s Instagram account
Image: Akhil Akkineni’s Instagram account
One simply cannot go wrong with an all-black ensemble and Akkineni looks stunning in the same with neat hair and minimal styling
Black Knight
Image: Ram Charan's Instagram account
Brown blues
Brown and blue may not be the preferred combination but the RRR actor has rocked the look with unbeatable confidence
Image: Mahesh Babu's Instagram account
Mahesh Babu continues to flutter the hearts of his fans with a classic grey and black look with the top 2 buttons undone
Grey swag
Image: Ravi Teja's Instagram account
Ravi Teja looks captivating in his simple ensemble. The shades and his beaming smile complete the look
Classic poise
Image: Yash's Instagram account
Rocking Star Yash is swooning the Internet in an all-white attire with his signature smirk while the fans await the third part of the KGF franchise
White devil
Image: Vijay Deverakonda’s Instagram account
The Geetha Govindam fame looks ravishing in this professional yet playful outfit he adorned for his debut at Koffee With Karan
Coffee ensemble
Image: Dulquer Salmaan’s Instagram account
Dulquer has gained the appreciation of fans and critics with his phenomenal performance in Sita Ramam and this alluring look has thrilled the Internet
Breathtaking basics
Image: Ram Pothineni's Instagram account
Ram Pothineni looks bewitching in an all-grey professional outfit. The pastel green detailing adds to the glamour of this look
Silent smirk
