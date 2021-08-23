South stars in traditional Onam style
Samantha Akkineni
Samantha wore a crisp off-white saree with a high neck embroidered blouse in the same colour by Shilpa Reddy and rounded off her traditional look with dewy makeup and dangling earrings
Sai Pallavi made a statement in kasavu saree and left her natural curly hair open. She completed her simple look with a red bindi
Sai Pallavi
The Kollywood sensation, Nayanthara looked drop-dead gorgeous in this traditional look and we cannot move our eyes off her
Nayanthara
Famous director Priyadarshan’s daughter put forth an ultra stylish look in a gold tissue saree paired with a spaghetti strap blouse
Kalyani Priyadarshan
Manjima was a treat to sore eyes as she smiled her way through the festival in a white and gold saree
Manjima Mohan
The Banglore Days star made quite a statement in her Onam special Kerala saree and traditional makeup and hairdo
Parvathy
The youth icon, Madonna Sebastian wore an ethic three-piece ensemble from Raimes designer boutique and looked as stunning as ever
Madonna Sebastian
Asin twinned with her husband in white. Her golden choker necklace and tiny red bindi stole the show!
Asin
The Mahanati actress let her outfit do all the talking in a half-saree look and kept her makeup to minimal with her hair half tied
Keerthy Suresh
Tamannah looked fabulous in her contemporary white saree from Tarun Tahiliani that came with a modern pre-draped style silhouette
Tamanna Bhatia
