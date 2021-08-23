South stars in traditional Onam style

Samantha Akkineni

Samantha wore a crisp off-white saree with a high neck embroidered blouse in the same colour by Shilpa Reddy and rounded off her traditional look with dewy makeup and dangling earrings

Sai Pallavi made a statement in kasavu saree and left her natural curly hair open. She completed her simple look with a red bindi

Sai Pallavi

The Kollywood sensation, Nayanthara looked drop-dead gorgeous in this traditional look and we cannot move our eyes off her

Nayanthara

Famous director Priyadarshan’s daughter put forth an ultra stylish look in a gold tissue saree paired with a spaghetti strap blouse

Kalyani Priyadarshan

Manjima was a treat to sore eyes as she smiled her way through the festival in a white and gold saree

Manjima Mohan

The Banglore Days star made quite a statement in her Onam special Kerala saree and traditional makeup and hairdo

Parvathy

The youth icon, Madonna Sebastian wore an ethic three-piece ensemble from Raimes designer boutique and looked as stunning as ever

Madonna Sebastian

Asin twinned with her husband in white. Her golden choker necklace and tiny red bindi stole the show!

Asin

The Mahanati actress let her outfit do all the talking in a half-saree look and kept her makeup to minimal with her hair half tied

Keerthy Suresh

Tamannah looked fabulous in her contemporary white saree from Tarun Tahiliani that came with a modern pre-draped style silhouette

Tamanna Bhatia

