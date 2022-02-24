Fashion

Neenaz Akhtar

Feb 24, 2022

Spring fashion served by Katrina Kaif

Tropical Beach Style

Serving us with major tropical outfit inspiration, Kat looked dreamy in an animal printed olive green and white tropical shirt, a white bikini top, and matching shorts

Image: Katrina Kaif instagram

She showed us how to look pretty in a trendy blue and white tie-dye skirt and a corset top

Pretty In A Co-ord

Image: Katrina Kaif instagram

For a spring wedding, her breezy and lavish floral lehenga by Sabyasachi is an ideal pick

Spring Wedding Guest Style

Image: Katrina Kaif instagram

Her pink saree with a narrow embellished border is a lightweight and beautiful pick for a wedding ceremony

Six-yard Inspiration

Image: Katrina Kaif instagram

Her off-shoulder lavender dress featuring bright yellow floral prints all over is a romantic choice for a day out

Floral Vibes

Image: Katrina Kaif instagram

Bright and playful, her floral print co-ord set is a fuss-free choice to sport on a spring day

Playful Co-ords

Image: Katrina Kaif instagram

And her tie-dye loungewear is a comfy option to keep things stylish even on a lazy day!

Trendy Loungewear

Image: Katrina Kaif instagram

For a statement-making look, count on her solid pink bodycon number with a one-shoulder silhouette

Statement Fits

Image: Katrina Kaif instagram

To keep things stylish, she wore a floral-print mini dress with intricate cut-out details around her midriff

Image: Pinkvilla

Mini Dress

Her floral dress with a high-low hem looked perfect for a brunch date

Image: Pinkvilla

Floral Power

