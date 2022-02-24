Fashion
Neenaz Akhtar
Feb 24, 2022
Spring fashion served by Katrina Kaif
Tropical Beach Style
Serving us with major tropical outfit inspiration, Kat looked dreamy in an animal printed olive green and white tropical shirt, a white bikini top, and matching shorts
Image: Katrina Kaif instagram
She showed us how to look pretty in a trendy blue and white tie-dye skirt and a corset top
Pretty In A Co-ord
Image: Katrina Kaif instagram
For a spring wedding, her breezy and lavish floral lehenga by Sabyasachi is an ideal pick
Spring Wedding Guest Style
Image: Katrina Kaif instagram
Her pink saree with a narrow embellished border is a lightweight and beautiful pick for a wedding ceremony
Six-yard Inspiration
Image: Katrina Kaif instagram
Her off-shoulder lavender dress featuring bright yellow floral prints all over is a romantic choice for a day out
Floral Vibes
Image: Katrina Kaif instagram
Bright and playful, her floral print co-ord set is a fuss-free choice to sport on a spring day
Playful Co-ords
Image: Katrina Kaif instagram
And her tie-dye loungewear is a comfy option to keep things stylish even on a lazy day!
Trendy Loungewear
Image: Katrina Kaif instagram
For a statement-making look, count on her solid pink bodycon number with a one-shoulder silhouette
Statement Fits
Image: Katrina Kaif instagram
To keep things stylish, she wore a floral-print mini dress with intricate cut-out details around her midriff
Image: Pinkvilla
Mini Dress
Her floral dress with a high-low hem looked perfect for a brunch date
Image: Pinkvilla
Floral Power
