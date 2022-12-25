Heading 3

Sreejita De in short dresses

Arushi Srivastava

DEC 25, 2022

FASHION

Image source- Sreejita De Instagram

Uttaran actress looks stunning in sequin dress

Golden glimmer

Image source- Sreejita De Instagram

Get the party mode on in this bling backless dress

Backless babe 

Image source- Sreejita De Instagram

The metallic dress can steal many hearts

Shine like a star 

Image source- Sreejita De Instagram

Get all eyes on you in this cut-out dress

Cut out dress 

Image source- Sreejita De Instagram

Rock your casual outing in this chequered outfit

Comfy shirt dress 

Image source- Sreejita De Instagram


The sequin black dress is perfect for a cocktail party

Slay in green 

Image source- Sreejita De Instagram

Choose soothing blue colored dress like Sreejita for your next beach visit

Beachy in blue 

Image source- Sreejita De Instagram

Sreejita De looks absolutely adorable in the off shoulder short dress 

Social butterfly 

Image source- Sreejita De Instagram

Flaunt your collar bone and toned physique in the cowl neck shimmery short dress

Oomph factor 

Image source- Sreejita De Instagram

Look fabulous in a red off shoulder frilled short dress for your Christmas party

Frills and thrills 

