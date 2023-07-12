Heading 3

                  pinkvilla 

Shruti Mehta 

Fashion

JULY 12, 2023

Sreejita De’s amazing lookbook

Image: Michael Blohm-Pape’s Instagram 

Sreejita got married to her long-time beau Michael Blohm-Pape and the couple is looking stunning in their pastel fits 

Wedding wonder 

Image: Sreejita De’s Instagram 

The Kasautii Zindagii Kay debutante looks breathtaking in this white ensemble with a touch of blue. A sleek bun and delicate accessories complete her appearance 

White whirl 

Image: Sreejita De’s Instagram 

Blue burn 

The Karam Apna Apna fame is a sight to behold in this blue sequin gown. Smoky eyes and nude lips wrap up her look 

Image: Sreejita De’s Instagram 

The Annu Ki Ho Gayee Waah Bhai Waah protagonist looks ready to paint the town red in this beige-grey gown 

Shimmer swirl 

Image: Sreejita De’s Instagram 

The Tum Hi Ho Bandhu Sakha Tumhi artist looks alluring in this strapless pastel pink gown. A messy bun and minimal accessories accentuate her look 

Pastel punk 

Image: Sreejita De’s Instagram 

The Piya Rangrezz star has put the heat to shame in this purple sequin strapless dress. Her diamond neckpiece is eye-catching 

Plush purple

Image: Sreejita De’s Instagram 

The Nazar enchantress looks ready for a casual day out in a ribbed white crop top, denim shorts, and a grey jacket 

 Cool casuals 

Image: Sreejita De’s Instagram 

The Yehh Jadu Hai Jinn Ka actress has captured the attention of her fans in this white saree with a red blouse. Her accessories are worth noticing 

Ethnic elegance 

Image: Sreejita De’s Instagram 

The Savdhaan India fame is swaying hearts in this all-black ensemble. Her cute hairstyle is adorable 

Bewitching black 

Image: Sreejita De’s Instagram 

The Bigg Boss 16 participant looks like a breath of fresh air in this floral co-ord set. Wavy hair and cream pumps enhance her look 

Floral finesse 

For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.

Click Here