pinkvilla
Shruti Mehta
Fashion
JULY 12, 2023
Sreejita De’s amazing lookbook
Image: Michael Blohm-Pape’s Instagram
Sreejita got married to her long-time beau Michael Blohm-Pape and the couple is looking stunning in their pastel fits
Wedding wonder
Image: Sreejita De’s Instagram
The Kasautii Zindagii Kay debutante looks breathtaking in this white ensemble with a touch of blue. A sleek bun and delicate accessories complete her appearance
White whirl
Image: Sreejita De’s Instagram
Blue burn
The Karam Apna Apna fame is a sight to behold in this blue sequin gown. Smoky eyes and nude lips wrap up her look
Image: Sreejita De’s Instagram
The Annu Ki Ho Gayee Waah Bhai Waah protagonist looks ready to paint the town red in this beige-grey gown
Shimmer swirl
Image: Sreejita De’s Instagram
The Tum Hi Ho Bandhu Sakha Tumhi artist looks alluring in this strapless pastel pink gown. A messy bun and minimal accessories accentuate her look
Pastel punk
Image: Sreejita De’s Instagram
The Piya Rangrezz star has put the heat to shame in this purple sequin strapless dress. Her diamond neckpiece is eye-catching
Plush purple
Image: Sreejita De’s Instagram
The Nazar enchantress looks ready for a casual day out in a ribbed white crop top, denim shorts, and a grey jacket
Cool casuals
Image: Sreejita De’s Instagram
The Yehh Jadu Hai Jinn Ka actress has captured the attention of her fans in this white saree with a red blouse. Her accessories are worth noticing
Ethnic elegance
Image: Sreejita De’s Instagram
The Savdhaan India fame is swaying hearts in this all-black ensemble. Her cute hairstyle is adorable
Bewitching black
Image: Sreejita De’s Instagram
The Bigg Boss 16 participant looks like a breath of fresh air in this floral co-ord set. Wavy hair and cream pumps enhance her look
Floral finesse
Click Here
For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.