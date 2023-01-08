Heading 3

JAN 08, 2023

Srinidhi Shetty's ethnic stylebook

Image: Srinidhi Shetty Instagram

Srinidhi Shetty posed in a beautiful green suit with intricate thread work and finished the look with traditional jhumkas and light makeup

Pretty in ethnic

Image: Srinidhi Shetty Instagram

Srindhi looks beautiful in a royal blue golden embellished lehenga and opted for a nude makeup look with statement earrings

Royalty in blue

Image: Srinidhi Shetty Instagram

The KGF actress raises a glam meter in a red embroidered drape saree and teamed it up with perfect makeup and statement necklace

Glamorous

Image: Srinidhi Shetty Instagram

The actress loves sarees and defines grace in this black and green silk saree with simple makeup, long tresses and a bindi for ethnic touch

Love for sarees

Image: Srinidhi Shetty Instagram

The actress is a vision in white pearl six yards saree paired with a classic yoke neck blouse. Kohl eyes, hairbun, silver earrings and bindi added glam

Vision in white

Srinidhi shows glitter is a must as she dresses up in sequin black lehenga with matching dupatta. She adorned her hair in flowers and opted for statement earrings

Image: Srinidhi Shetty Instagram

Glitz and glitter

Image: Srinidhi Shetty Instagram

The actress looks like a perfect South Indian beauty in a yellow saree with sleeveless blouse, hair bun, simple necklace and waist band

The South Indian beauty

Srinidhi Shetty is a beautiful sunshine in yellow lehenga and that vivacious smile is to kill for. Simple yet stunning

Goregous sunshine

Image: Srinidhi Shetty Instagram

The KGF beauty looks beyond stunning in heavy white embroidery saree that she pairs it up with statement earrings and tied her hair in a bun

Image: Srinidhi Shetty Instagram

Sheer Elegance

