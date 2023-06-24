Heading 3

Srinidhi Shetty’s girl-next-door style 

Image : Srinidhi Shetty’s Instagram 

Miss Supranational 2016 looks all set to enjoy her day off in this purple sweatshirt and black pants 

Purple punk 


Shetty looks angelic in a cropped white shirt teamed up with purple polka-dot pants 

White whirl 

Image : Srinidhi Shetty’s Instagram 

Image : Srinidhi Shetty’s Instagram 

Miss Karnataka 2015 is basking in the warmth of sunshine in this black dress with balloon sleeve detailing 

Sunkissed 

Image : Srinidhi Shetty’s Instagram 

 T-shirt tumble 

The K.G.F: Chapter 1 debutante looks like a goofball of energy in this grey and sea-green t-shirt 

Image : Srinidhi Shetty’s Instagram 

The talented artist oozes warmth and comfort in this simple kurta. Messy hair and pink lips wrap up her look 

Kurta craze 

Image : Srinidhi Shetty’s Instagram 

Shetty is hitting fashion hard in this simple pista green salwar kameez. A delicate Maang tika is the highlight 

Gracious green 

Image : Srinidhi Shetty’s Instagram 

The K.G.F: Chapter 2 fame looks festive-ready in this blush-pink embroidered Anarkali. Oxidized jhumkas and a statement ring elevate her look 

Anarkali aesthetics

Image : Srinidhi Shetty’s Instagram 

The diva has captured the attention of her fans in this short black dress with red and cream floral detailing 

 Floral fun 

Image : Srinidhi Shetty’s Instagram 

The Cobra fame looks adorable in this lavender dress with ruffle detailing at the border 

Lazy Lavender 

Image : Srinidhi Shetty’s Instagram 

Shetty looks stunning in this black and white striped jumpsuit. Glossy lips and minimal accessories complete her look 

 Black & white 

