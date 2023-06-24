pinkvilla
JUNE 24, 2023
Srinidhi Shetty’s girl-next-door style
Image : Srinidhi Shetty’s Instagram
Miss Supranational 2016 looks all set to enjoy her day off in this purple sweatshirt and black pants
Purple punk
Shetty looks angelic in a cropped white shirt teamed up with purple polka-dot pants
White whirl
Image : Srinidhi Shetty’s Instagram
Image : Srinidhi Shetty’s Instagram
Miss Karnataka 2015 is basking in the warmth of sunshine in this black dress with balloon sleeve detailing
Sunkissed
Image : Srinidhi Shetty’s Instagram
T-shirt tumble
The K.G.F: Chapter 1 debutante looks like a goofball of energy in this grey and sea-green t-shirt
Image : Srinidhi Shetty’s Instagram
The talented artist oozes warmth and comfort in this simple kurta. Messy hair and pink lips wrap up her look
Kurta craze
Image : Srinidhi Shetty’s Instagram
Shetty is hitting fashion hard in this simple pista green salwar kameez. A delicate Maang tika is the highlight
Gracious green
Image : Srinidhi Shetty’s Instagram
The K.G.F: Chapter 2 fame looks festive-ready in this blush-pink embroidered Anarkali. Oxidized jhumkas and a statement ring elevate her look
Anarkali aesthetics
Image : Srinidhi Shetty’s Instagram
The diva has captured the attention of her fans in this short black dress with red and cream floral detailing
Floral fun
Image : Srinidhi Shetty’s Instagram
The Cobra fame looks adorable in this lavender dress with ruffle detailing at the border
Lazy Lavender
Image : Srinidhi Shetty’s Instagram
Shetty looks stunning in this black and white striped jumpsuit. Glossy lips and minimal accessories complete her look
Black & white
