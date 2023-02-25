Sriti Jha is an ethnic diva
Arushi Srivastava
FEB 25, 2023
Source- Sriti Jha Instagram
The Kumkum Bhagya actress looked fabulous in a traditional Indian saree with bandini print
Charming in rajashthani
Source- Sriti Jha Instagram
The actress is all things blingy in the silver shimmery saree with a backless blouse
Blingy affair
Source- Sriti Jha Instagram
The Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 fame looks like a ray of sunshine in a yellow saree paired with a frill blouse
Dainty in yellow
Source- Sriti Jha Instagram
Sriti Jha made our hearts flutter with her dainty look in a pink blouse and net skirt
Disney fairy
Source- Sriti Jha Instagram
We are simply stunned by the iconic look of Sriti Jha in a lemon yellow net saree
Retro diva
Source- Sriti Jha Instagram
Sriti Jha is quite fond of sarees and she is slaying in the lovely green saree with sleeveless blouse
Lovely affair
Source- Sriti Jha Instagram
Sriti Jha upped the hotness quotient in her orange striped design saree
Striped love
Source- Sriti Jha Instagram
Sriti Jha looked magical in a pink and green dual shade lehenga with gota work
Pretty in lehenga
Source- Sriti Jha Instagram
Take cues from Sriti for a stunning indo fusion look comprising crop top, skirt and a shrug
Lavender hue
