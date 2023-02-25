Heading 3

Sriti Jha is an ethnic diva

Source- Sriti Jha Instagram

The Kumkum Bhagya actress looked fabulous in a traditional Indian saree with bandini print

Charming in rajashthani

Source- Sriti Jha Instagram

The actress is all things blingy in the silver shimmery saree with a backless blouse

Blingy affair

Source- Sriti Jha Instagram

The Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 fame looks like a ray of sunshine in a yellow saree paired with a frill blouse

Dainty in yellow

Source- Sriti Jha Instagram

Sriti Jha made our hearts flutter with her dainty look in a pink blouse and net skirt

Disney fairy 

Source- Sriti Jha Instagram

We are simply stunned by the iconic look of Sriti Jha in a lemon yellow net saree

Retro diva

Source- Sriti Jha Instagram

Sriti Jha is quite fond of sarees and she is slaying in the lovely green saree with sleeveless blouse

Lovely affair

Source- Sriti Jha Instagram

Sriti Jha upped the hotness quotient in her orange striped design saree

Striped love 

Source- Sriti Jha Instagram

Sriti Jha looked magical in a pink and green dual shade lehenga with gota work

Pretty in lehenga 

Source- Sriti Jha Instagram

Take cues from Sriti for a stunning indo fusion look comprising crop top, skirt and a shrug

Lavender hue

