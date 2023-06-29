pinkvilla
Shruti Mehta
Fashion
JUne 29, 2023
Sriti Jha’s sparkly style
Image: Sriti Jha’s Instagram
The Dhoom Machaao Dhoom debutante looks tantalizing in this shimmery black jumpsuit. The neon-matte heels are a smart twist to this glam look
Black burn
The Jiya Jale actress has put the heat to shame in this sequin saree paired with a silver bralette. The on-point diamond accessories elevate her look
White whirl
Image: Sriti Jha’s Instagram
Image: Sriti Jha’s Instagram
The Shaurya Aur Suhani star looks ready to paint the town red in this one-shoulder golden sequin dress
Golden glow
Image: Sriti Jha’s Instagram
Green grace
The Jyoti fame is oozing boss-babe vibes in this strapless green corset top and pants. Her long danglers are worth noticing
Image: Sriti Jha’s Instagram
The Dil Se Di Dua…Saubhagyavati Bhava? artist has captured the attention of her fans in this all-neon outfit
Naughty neon
Image: Sriti Jha’s Instagram
The Balika Vadhu diva is hitting fashion hard in this asymmetrical black crop top with silver chain embellishments and army pants
Cool casuals
Image: Sriti Jha’s Instagram
The Kumkum Bhagya protagonist is raising the heat in this all-denim ensemble. A funky print on the jacket is the highlight of this look
Denim Diva
Image: Sriti Jha’s Instagram
The Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa participant is a sight to behold in this sparkly red dress. Messy hair and peach lips are noteworthy
Divine red
Image: Sriti Jha’s Instagram
Jha looks like a breath of fresh air in this neon saree paired with a matching ruffle blouse. Wavy hair and an oxidized choker complete her look
Saree sizzle
Image: Sriti Jha’s Instagram
Pastel punk
The Khatron Ke Khiladi participant looks adorable in this pastel green ruffle lehenga with a plain choli and sheer dupatta
