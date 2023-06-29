Heading 3

                  pinkvilla 

Shruti Mehta 

Fashion

JUne 29, 2023

Sriti Jha’s sparkly style 

Image:  Sriti Jha’s Instagram 
 

The Dhoom Machaao Dhoom debutante looks tantalizing in this shimmery black jumpsuit. The neon-matte heels are a smart twist to this glam look 

Black burn 


The Jiya Jale actress has put the heat to shame in this sequin saree paired with a silver bralette. The on-point diamond accessories elevate her look 

White whirl 

Image:  Sriti Jha’s Instagram 

Image:  Sriti Jha’s Instagram 

The Shaurya Aur Suhani star looks ready to paint the town red in this one-shoulder golden sequin dress 

Golden glow 

Image:  Sriti Jha’s Instagram 

Green grace 

The Jyoti fame is oozing boss-babe vibes in this strapless green corset top and pants. Her long danglers are worth noticing 

Image:  Sriti Jha’s Instagram 

The Dil Se Di Dua…Saubhagyavati Bhava? artist has captured the attention of her fans in this all-neon outfit 

Naughty neon 

Image:  Sriti Jha’s Instagram 

The Balika Vadhu diva is hitting fashion hard in this asymmetrical black crop top with silver chain embellishments and army pants 

Cool casuals 

Image:  Sriti Jha’s Instagram 

The Kumkum Bhagya protagonist is raising the heat in this all-denim ensemble. A funky print on the jacket is the highlight of this look 

Denim Diva 

Image:  Sriti Jha’s Instagram 

The Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa participant is a sight to behold in this sparkly red dress. Messy hair and peach lips are noteworthy 

Divine red 

Image:  Sriti Jha’s Instagram 

Jha looks like a breath of fresh air in this neon saree paired with a matching ruffle blouse. Wavy hair and an oxidized choker complete her look 

 Saree sizzle 

Image:  Sriti Jha’s Instagram 

Pastel punk 

The Khatron Ke Khiladi participant looks adorable in this pastel green ruffle lehenga with a plain choli and sheer dupatta 

For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.

Click Here