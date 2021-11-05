nov 5, 2021
Star kids’ style inspiration for Diwali
The millennial style icon, Ananya Panday looked like a true diva in her lime-yellow Arpita Mehta lehenga
Ananya wore this neon Amit Aggarwal number for a Diwali party that included a quirky blouse and a flowing skirt
Sara Ali Khan was seen flaunting 'flower power' in a pink lehenga by designer Manish Malhotra that’s perfect for the festive season
Khushi Kapoor’s sparkly lehenga is the best pick to make a statement with your glam style
The Kapoor sisters, Janhvi and Khushi looked gorgeous as ever in their ethnic avatar
Shanaya Kapoor sure knows how to make heads turn within her lehenga
Ira Khan's simple saree look with minimal makeup is a good inspiration for an at-home Diwali party
Nysa Devgn's golden frill lehenga got the glam factor back to celebrations and we love how pretty she looked in this outfit
Ibrahim Ali Khan's royal blue coloured kurta with golden work will work like a charmer for your grand celebrations
Suhana Khan looked absolutely stunning in the sparkly silver lehenga that she styled with a netted dupatta
Click Here
thanks for reading
next : Divya Khosla Kumar’s off duty looks