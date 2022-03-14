Fashion
Rishika Shah
MAR 14, 2022
Stars at the Critics Choice Awards 2022
Selena Gomez
Selena Gomez matched the red carpet in a scarlet red Louis Vuitton gown with a halterneck
Image: Getty Images
Kristen Stewart gave us 90s vibes in column style Dolce & Gabbana shimmery molten gold slip dress
Image: Getty Images
Kristen Stewart
Elle Fanning shined the brightest in a golden shimmery Oscar de la Renta strapless ballgown for the red carpet
Image: Getty Images
Elle Fanning
Lady Gaga picked out a satin yellow bold Gucci number that hugged her figure and bore crystals at her waist
Lady Gaga
Image: Getty Images
Jung Ho Yeon opted for an edgy Louis Vuitton number that featured a boxy silhouette with an asymmetrical zigzag hem
Jung Ho Yeon
Image: Getty Images
Elizabeth Olsen redefined royalty in a maroon velvet Emporio Armani column dress with a plunging neckline and exaggerated sleeves
Elizabeth Olsen
Image: Getty Images
Mandy Moore looked magical in an Elie Saab gown with a deep neckline and statement embellished patterns scattered across
Mandy Moore
Image: Getty Images
The 50 Shades of Grey star kept it crisp and classy like always in a navy blue blazer suit
Jamie Dornan
Image: Getty Images
Jared Leto added a dash of funk to his cream tuxedo by teaming it with silver pointed toe shoes
Jared Leto
Image: Getty Images
Andrew Garfield looked all things suave and classy in a lustrous black velvet suit teamed with a copper shirt
Andrew Garfield
Image: Getty Images
