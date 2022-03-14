Fashion

Rishika Shah

MAR 14, 2022

Stars at the Critics Choice Awards 2022

Heading 3

Selena Gomez

Selena Gomez matched the red carpet in a scarlet red Louis Vuitton gown with a halterneck

Image: Getty Images

Kristen Stewart gave us 90s vibes in column style Dolce & Gabbana shimmery molten gold slip dress

Image: Getty Images

Kristen Stewart

Elle Fanning shined the brightest in a golden shimmery Oscar de la Renta strapless ballgown for the red carpet

Image: Getty Images

Elle Fanning

Lady Gaga picked out a satin yellow bold Gucci number that hugged her figure and bore crystals at her waist

Lady Gaga

Image: Getty Images

Jung Ho Yeon opted for an edgy Louis Vuitton number that featured a boxy silhouette with an asymmetrical zigzag hem

Jung Ho Yeon

Image: Getty Images

Elizabeth Olsen redefined royalty in a maroon velvet Emporio Armani column dress with a plunging neckline and exaggerated sleeves

Elizabeth Olsen

Image: Getty Images

Mandy Moore looked magical in an Elie Saab gown with a deep neckline and statement embellished patterns scattered across

Mandy Moore

Image: Getty Images

The 50 Shades of Grey star kept it crisp and classy like always in a navy blue blazer suit

Jamie Dornan

Image: Getty Images

Jared Leto added a dash of funk to his cream tuxedo by teaming it with silver pointed toe shoes

Jared Leto

Image: Getty Images

Andrew Garfield looked all things suave and classy in a lustrous black velvet suit teamed with a copper shirt

Andrew Garfield

Image: Getty Images 

THANKS FOR READING
NEXT :Kriti Sanon’s spring wardrobe

Click Here