Aditi Singh
Fashion
March 05, 2024
Stars Dazzle At Jamnagar
Image source- Deepika Padukone’s Instagram
The dashing couple looked gorgeous posing together for the Ambani festivities. While Deepika looked classy in a black gown, Ranveer shined in a white suit
#1
Image source- Alia Bhatt’s Instagram
Alia-Ranbir are the definition of couple goals in this adorable picture. While Alia looked ethereal in a beige lehenga, RK was his usual suave self in blue traditional wear
#2
Image source- Sidharth Malhotra’s Instagram
Sid and Kiara are the cutest! While Kiara oozed grace in a shimmery lehenga, Sidharth looked dashing in red ethnic wear
#3
Image source- Mira Rajput’s Instagram
Mira looked classy in a beautiful ensemble paired with minimal accessories
#4
Image source- Genelia Deshmukh’s Instagram
Genelia looked amazing in an off-shoulder black gown, complemented with an emerald choker and earrings
#5
Image source- Gauri Khan’s Instagram
#6
While Rani looked ravishing in red, Gauri was a sight to behold in a golden sequin saree
Image source- Janhvi Kapoor’s Instagram
Janhvi looked resplendent in a shimmery purple lehenga saree
#7
Image source- Katrina Kaif’s Instagram
Katrina made a solid statement with this regal lehenga complemented with a beautiful necklace
#8
Image source- Vicky Kaushal’s Instagram
Vicky looked suave in this classy ensemble, he complemented the look with sunglasses
#9
Image source- Shanaya Kapoor’s Instagram
Shanaya shimmered grace and elegance in a heavily worked red saree, paired with a sleek bun and heavy accessories
#10
