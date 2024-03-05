Heading 3

March 05, 2024

Stars Dazzle At Jamnagar

Image source- Deepika Padukone’s Instagram

The dashing couple looked gorgeous posing together for the Ambani festivities. While Deepika looked classy in a black gown, Ranveer shined in a white suit

Image source- Alia Bhatt’s Instagram

Alia-Ranbir are the definition of couple goals in this adorable picture. While Alia looked ethereal in a beige lehenga, RK was his usual suave self in blue traditional wear

Image source- Sidharth Malhotra’s Instagram

Sid and Kiara are the cutest! While Kiara oozed grace in a shimmery lehenga, Sidharth looked dashing in red ethnic wear

Image source- Mira Rajput’s Instagram

Mira looked classy in a beautiful ensemble paired with minimal accessories

Image source- Genelia Deshmukh’s Instagram

Genelia looked amazing in an off-shoulder black gown, complemented with an emerald choker and earrings

Image source- Gauri Khan’s Instagram 

While Rani looked ravishing in red, Gauri was a sight to behold in a golden sequin saree

Image source- Janhvi Kapoor’s Instagram

Janhvi looked resplendent in a shimmery purple lehenga saree

Image source- Katrina Kaif’s Instagram

Katrina made a solid statement with this regal lehenga complemented with a beautiful necklace

Image source- Vicky Kaushal’s Instagram

Vicky looked suave in this classy ensemble, he complemented the look with sunglasses

Image source- Shanaya Kapoor’s Instagram 

Shanaya shimmered grace and elegance in a heavily worked red saree, paired with a sleek bun and heavy accessories 

