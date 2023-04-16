Stars wearing Manish Malhotra sarees
APRIL 16, 2023
Image: Manish Malhotra World Instagram
Kareena Kapoor exemplifies timeless tradition in a statement-making Manish Malhotra saree
Kareena Kapoor Khan
Image: Manish Malhotra World Instagram
Kriti sparkles in a skin net saree doused in signature handworked sequins and crystals by the ace designer
Kriti Sanon
Image: Katrina Kaif Instagram
Katrina looked festive-ready in a chiffon saree bearing delicate embroidery and beadwork
Katrina Kaif
Image: Manish Malhotra World Instagram
Karisma kapoor
The Biwi No. 1 actress painted the town red in a red-hued printed Diffuse saree
Image: Manish Malhotra World Instagram
Madhuri looks splendid in a dusty lilac chiffon saree hand-embroidered in sequins and thread work
Madhuri Dixit
Image: Manish Malhotra World Instagram
Kajol gleamed in a coral double-layered sequin frill saree from the Khaab 2022 collection
Kajol
Image: Manish Malhotra World Instagram
Kiara redefines elegance in a semi-sheer hand-embroidered chikankari saree paired with a statement pearl blouse
Kiara Advani
Image: Manish Malhotra World Instagram
Nora looks gorgeous in a grey net hand-embroidered chikankari drape
Nora Fatehi
Image: Manish Malhotra World Instagram
Janhvi sizzles in an iridescent saree bearing sequins all over it
Janhvi Kapoor
Image: Vaani Kapoor Instagram
The Bell Bottom actress stunned in a black chiffon saree with feathered borders
Vaani Kapoor
