Stars wearing Manish Malhotra sarees

APRIL 16, 2023

Image: Manish Malhotra World Instagram 

Kareena Kapoor exemplifies timeless tradition in a statement-making Manish Malhotra saree 

Kareena Kapoor Khan

Image: Manish Malhotra World Instagram

Kriti sparkles in a skin net saree doused in signature handworked sequins and crystals by the ace designer

Kriti Sanon

Image: Katrina Kaif Instagram

Katrina looked festive-ready in a chiffon saree bearing delicate embroidery and beadwork 

Katrina Kaif

Image: Manish Malhotra World Instagram

Karisma kapoor

The Biwi No. 1 actress painted the town red in a red-hued printed Diffuse saree

Image: Manish Malhotra World Instagram

Madhuri looks splendid in a dusty lilac chiffon saree hand-embroidered in sequins and thread work

Madhuri Dixit

Image: Manish Malhotra World Instagram

Kajol gleamed in a coral double-layered sequin frill saree from the Khaab 2022 collection 

Kajol

Image: Manish Malhotra World Instagram

Kiara redefines elegance in a semi-sheer hand-embroidered chikankari saree paired with a statement pearl blouse

Kiara Advani

Image: Manish Malhotra World Instagram

Nora looks gorgeous in a grey net hand-embroidered chikankari drape

Nora Fatehi 

Image: Manish Malhotra World Instagram

Janhvi sizzles in an iridescent saree bearing sequins all over it

Janhvi Kapoor

Image: Vaani Kapoor Instagram

The Bell Bottom actress stunned in a black chiffon saree with feathered borders

Vaani Kapoor

