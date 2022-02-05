Fashion

Akshat Sundrani

FEB 06, 2022

Stars who opted sarees for their wedding

Heading 3

Mouni Roy

Mouni Roy wore a white saree with a red border at her wedding, which she adorned with exquisite traditional jewellery. She tied the knot with Suraj Nambiar on January 27, 2022

Image: Arjun Bijlani Instagram

Yami Gautam donned a red silk saree at her wedding with Aditya Dhar and looked supremely elegant

Image: Yami Gautam Instagram

Yami Gautam

Reportedly, the 33-year-old saree belonged to her mother and Yami did justice to the classic red outfit

Image: Yami Gautam Instagram

Dia Mirza wore a vibrant red silk saree with minimal jewellery at her wedding. The actress tied the knot with Vaibhav Rekhi on February 15, 2021

Image: Dia Mirza Instagram

Dia Mirza

Deepika Padukone looked like a dream donning a golden silk saree for her South Indian wedding with Ranveer Singh

Image: Deepika Padukone Instagram

Deepika Padukone

Sagarika Ghatge wore a solid red silk saree by Sabyasachi in her court marriage with Zaheer Khan

Image: Sagarika Ghatge Instagram

Sagarika Ghatge

Samantha Ruth Prabhu looked stunning in an off-white and gold saree by Sabyasachi for her wedding with ex-husband Naga Chaitanya

Image: Samantha Ruth Prabhu Instagram

Samantha Ruth Prabhu

Vidya Balan radiated grace in a bright red cotton-silk saree at her wedding to Siddharth Roy Kapur

Image: Vidya Balan Instagram

Vidya Balan

THANKS FOR READING
NEXT: Karishma Tanna’s best lehenga looks

Click Here