Akshat Sundrani
FEB 06, 2022
Stars who opted sarees for their wedding
Mouni Roy
Mouni Roy wore a white saree with a red border at her wedding, which she adorned with exquisite traditional jewellery. She tied the knot with Suraj Nambiar on January 27, 2022
Image: Arjun Bijlani Instagram
Yami Gautam donned a red silk saree at her wedding with Aditya Dhar and looked supremely elegant
Image: Yami Gautam Instagram
Yami Gautam
Reportedly, the 33-year-old saree belonged to her mother and Yami did justice to the classic red outfit
Image: Yami Gautam Instagram
Dia Mirza wore a vibrant red silk saree with minimal jewellery at her wedding. The actress tied the knot with Vaibhav Rekhi on February 15, 2021
Image: Dia Mirza Instagram
Dia Mirza
Deepika Padukone looked like a dream donning a golden silk saree for her South Indian wedding with Ranveer Singh
Image: Deepika Padukone Instagram
Deepika Padukone
Sagarika Ghatge wore a solid red silk saree by Sabyasachi in her court marriage with Zaheer Khan
Image: Sagarika Ghatge Instagram
Sagarika Ghatge
Samantha Ruth Prabhu looked stunning in an off-white and gold saree by Sabyasachi for her wedding with ex-husband Naga Chaitanya
Image: Samantha Ruth Prabhu Instagram
Samantha Ruth Prabhu
Vidya Balan radiated grace in a bright red cotton-silk saree at her wedding to Siddharth Roy Kapur
Image: Vidya Balan Instagram
Vidya Balan
