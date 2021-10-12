oct 12, 2021
Statement belts are a celeb favourite
Always the one to bring something interesting to the table, Ananya Panday loves to add a statement belt to her shimmer outfits
Kriti Sanon knows all the ways to accessorise a sequin mini dress and adding a contrast belt seems to be one of her favourites! IMAGE credit : tejas nerurkar
Kiara Advani likes to add a modern touch to desi outfits by opting for a statement belt with a signature gold buckle
Deepika Padkone knows how to add a definition to even the baggiest of silhouettes with a trendy belt!
Always the one to add some western elements to her desi look, Shilpa Shetty recently wore a cocktail saree with a faux leather belt tied in the front and showed us how it's done!
Nora Fatehi accessorised her leopard print gown with a dramatic black belt that had a statement logo on the buckle
Priyanka Chopra Jonas cinched her waist with a snakeskin belt featuring a gold buckle and let it accentuate her gorgeous curves! Image credits: Getty
Kangana Ranaut accessorised her classic polka-dot outfit with a large buckle belt in a bright colour and kept things trendy
Anushka Sharma made sure to add an extra element to her cut-out denim jumpsuit by styling it with a brown belt IMAGE credit :Tarun Vishwa
Alia Bhatt gave a stylish touch to her checkered dress by styling it with a belt wrapped around her waist
