Heading 3

Statement earrings ft. Tejasswi Prakash

                  pinkvilla 

Arushi Srivastava

Fashion

FEB 16, 2023

Source- Tejasswi Prakash Instagram

Tejasswi Prakash has nailed her ethnic look with the gorgeous long silver earrings

Long silver earrings

Source- Tejasswi Prakash Instagram

Tejasswi Prakash is an ethnic fashion diva in the gorgeous peach kurta set with a silver round designer earring

Stunner in danglers

Source- Tejasswi Prakash Instagram

The Naagin 6 fame has given a stylish twist to her looks with her pearl earrings

Pearl it up 

Source- Tejasswi Prakash Instagram

Tejasswi Prakash looks stunning as she paired her silver jhumka with her kurta set

Stylish in jhumkas 

Source- Tejasswi Prakash Instagram

The Bigg Boss 15 winner is making our hearts flutter with her mesmerizing looks in red saree and green stone work earrings

Stone work jewels

Source- Tejasswi Prakash Instagram

Tejasswi Prakash redefines beauty in natural looks as she paired it with a rounded pearl earring

Delicate pearls 

Source- Tejasswi Prakash Instagram

Add glam appeal to your look with the gorgeous sequin dress paired with long drop style black stone earring

Long drop earrings

Source- Tejasswi Prakash Instagram 

Tejasswi flaunted her beautiful stone work shiny earrings which she paired with her black cut-out outfit

Studded hoops

Source- Tejasswi Prakash Instagram

Tejasswi sizzles in this sparkling copper coloured dress paired with a double hoop earrings

Style it up 

