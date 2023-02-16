Statement earrings ft. Tejasswi Prakash
pinkvilla
Arushi Srivastava
Fashion
FEB 16, 2023
Source- Tejasswi Prakash Instagram
Tejasswi Prakash has nailed her ethnic look with the gorgeous long silver earrings
Long silver earrings
Source- Tejasswi Prakash Instagram
Tejasswi Prakash is an ethnic fashion diva in the gorgeous peach kurta set with a silver round designer earring
Stunner in danglers
Karan to Parth Samthaan: Celebs in blazers
Nikki to Mouni: Divas flaunting red lips
Source- Tejasswi Prakash Instagram
The Naagin 6 fame has given a stylish twist to her looks with her pearl earrings
Pearl it up
Source- Tejasswi Prakash Instagram
Tejasswi Prakash looks stunning as she paired her silver jhumka with her kurta set
Stylish in jhumkas
Source- Tejasswi Prakash Instagram
The Bigg Boss 15 winner is making our hearts flutter with her mesmerizing looks in red saree and green stone work earrings
Stone work jewels
Source- Tejasswi Prakash Instagram
Tejasswi Prakash redefines beauty in natural looks as she paired it with a rounded pearl earring
Delicate pearls
Source- Tejasswi Prakash Instagram
Add glam appeal to your look with the gorgeous sequin dress paired with long drop style black stone earring
Long drop earrings
Source- Tejasswi Prakash Instagram
Tejasswi flaunted her beautiful stone work shiny earrings which she paired with her black cut-out outfit
Studded hoops
Source- Tejasswi Prakash Instagram
Tejasswi sizzles in this sparkling copper coloured dress paired with a double hoop earrings
Style it up
Click Here
For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.