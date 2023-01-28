Steal worthy bikinis by
Ananya Panday
pinkvilla
Akriti
Anand
JAN 28, 2023
FASHION
Image: Ananya Panday Instagram
Toned figure
She is showing off her hourglass figure in this bikini
Image: Ananya Panday Instagram
Floral
She is wearing a floral-printed bikini
Sonakshi Sinha’s best looks so far
Kiara Advani loves all-white outfits
Image: Ananya Panday Instagram
She is wearing a green coloured floral print bikini
Glamorous
Image: Ananya Panday Instagram
She slays in this powder blue bikini with printed shrug
Powder blue
Image: Ananya Panday Instagram
She is a vision in this white bikini
White
Image: Ananya Panday Instagram
The diva looks gorgeous in an orange coloured bikini
Orange
Image: Ananya Panday Instagram
This black bikini looks hot on her
Hot mess
Image: Ananya Panday Instagram
There is something with prints that major actresses love to wear printed bikinis
Prints
Image: Ananya Panday Instagram
She looks drop-dead gorgeous in this chequered bikini
Sexy
Click Here
For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.