JULY 13, 2023
Steps to get Barbie look
Image: Shivaleeka Oberoi Instagram
Get ready to be transformed into a living doll with this fabulous makeover experience
Barbie girl
Image: Warner Bros Instagram
This flawless makeup will make you feel like a real-life Barbie in no time
Barbie world
Image: Anushka Sen Instagram
Wait is over
So, why wait? Embrace your Barbie best and let the magic begin
Image: Jannat Zubair Instagram
Below are the 6 steps to get that glam Barbie look
Steps to follow
Image: Sharvari Instagram
Start with a clean face and a lightweight primer for that base
Prep and prime
Image: Avneet Kaur Instagram
Use a dewy foundation that matches your skin tone
Foundation magic
Image: Mrunal Thakur Instagram
Add a rosy blush to your cheeks for a youthful, doll-like flush
Blushing beauty
Image: Riva Arora Instagram
Make your eyes sparkle with shimmery eyeshadows in pink and lavender hues. Enhance your lashes and define the brows too
Mesmerizing eyes
Image: Tara Sutaria Instagram
Choose a bold lipstick in pink or coral shades for a Barbie-worthy pout. Experiment with lip liners and glosses to Amp it up
Pout perfection
Image: Sharvari Instagram
Add shimmer to collarbones and shoulders. Spray a light fragrance to capture Barbie's playful essence
Final touches
