Jiya Surana

Fashion

JULY 13, 2023

Steps to get Barbie look 

Image: Shivaleeka Oberoi Instagram

Get ready to be transformed into a living doll with this fabulous makeover experience 

Barbie girl 

Image: Warner Bros Instagram

This flawless makeup will make you feel like a real-life Barbie in no time 

Barbie world

Image: Anushka Sen Instagram

Wait is over

So, why wait? Embrace your Barbie best and let the magic begin

Image: Jannat Zubair Instagram

Below are the 6 steps to get that glam Barbie look 

Steps to follow 

Image: Sharvari Instagram

Start with a clean face and a lightweight primer for that base

Prep and prime

Image: Avneet Kaur Instagram

Use a dewy foundation that matches your skin tone

Foundation magic

Image: Mrunal Thakur Instagram

Add a rosy blush to your cheeks for a youthful, doll-like flush

Blushing beauty

Image: Riva Arora Instagram

Make your eyes sparkle with shimmery eyeshadows in pink and lavender hues. Enhance your lashes and define the brows too

Mesmerizing eyes

Image: Tara Sutaria Instagram

Choose a bold lipstick in pink or coral shades for a Barbie-worthy pout. Experiment with lip liners and glosses to Amp it up

Pout perfection

Image: Sharvari Instagram 

Add shimmer to collarbones and shoulders. Spray a light fragrance to capture Barbie's playful essence

Final touches

