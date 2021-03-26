Striking looks of Shanaya Kapoor March 26, 2021
Setting the temperature soaring, Shanaya Kapoor posed in a slinky black mini number that bore cut-out detail at the waist and showed off her chiselled abs
She then picked out a satin red mini dress that came with spaghetti straps and a plunging neckline
Looks like Shanaya Kapoor is a fan of short western dresses. And this off-white corset dress serves proof!
Posing against a stunning skyline, Shanaya looks radiant in a mustard yellow mini number that she styled with open beachy waves
And this elegant lace ensemble does full justice to her sleek and slender frame! We love how she kept things simple with minimal accessories
This shimmery black co-ord set by Sunaina Khera looks absolutely flattering on Shanaya!
Showing us how to do the summer dressing right, Shanaya opts for a pair of white shorts, a white crop top and a sleeveless tan jacket with some layered jewellery
Beach-ready? Let Shanaya Kapoor guide you on how to amplify things in a pristine white bikini and an equally sexy cover-up!
For the wedding of Armaan Jain and Anissa Malhotra, the star kid went the desi route and picked out a floral-print Anamika Khanna number
And for the reception, she went all out in a heavily embellished Tarun Tahiliani lehenga
