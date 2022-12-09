Heading 3

Stunner Mouni Roy's thigh-high slit fits

                  pinkvilla 

Pramila Mandal

DEC 9, 2022

FASHION

Image Source: Mouni Roy Instagram

Blue-tiful

Mouni amped up the glam quotient as she posed in this blue thigh-high slit gown and looks beautiful

Image Source: Mouni Roy Instagram

The star is shining brightly down on earth and giving us major outfit goals! Mouni  looks absolutely stunning in a gold and blue sequined gown

Beauty Personified

Image Source: Mouni Roy Instagram

Mouni definitely knows how to keep her looks chic yet fashionable and slays here as she poses in a green thigh-high slit gown

Picture perfect

Image Source: Mouni Roy Instagram

We're in a frenzy and can’t get over this fiery black thigh-slit gown and Mouni’s beauty, which is truly commendable!

Hotness Alert!

Image Source: Mouni Roy Instagram

Defining this look as risqué would be an understatement! Mouni nailed the trend as she donned this thigh-high slit outfit 

Stunner

Image Source: Mouni Roy Instagram

Mouni looks sizzling in a floral printed slit dress that is full of oomph

Floral love

Image Source: Mouni Roy Instagram

Mouni is a fashion diva as she never fails to impress us with her sartorial choices

Classy and Sassy

Image Source: Mouni Roy Instagram

We bow down to Mouni’s charm and style sense that are unbeatable!

Gorgeous

Image Source: Mouni Roy Instagram

Mouni is a ray of sunshine as she poses in this floral printed slit gown

Blooming with grace

Image Source: Mouni Roy Instagram

Pave the way for this diva! Mouni raises the fashion bar as she decks up in this lilac thigh-high slit gown 

Ravishing

For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.

Click Here