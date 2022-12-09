Stunner Mouni Roy's thigh-high slit fits
Pramila Mandal
DEC 9, 2022
FASHION
Image Source: Mouni Roy Instagram
Blue-tiful
Mouni amped up the glam quotient as she posed in this blue thigh-high slit gown and looks beautiful
Image Source: Mouni Roy Instagram
The star is shining brightly down on earth and giving us major outfit goals! Mouni looks absolutely stunning in a gold and blue sequined gown
Beauty Personified
Image Source: Mouni Roy Instagram
Mouni definitely knows how to keep her looks chic yet fashionable and slays here as she poses in a green thigh-high slit gown
Picture perfect
Image Source: Mouni Roy Instagram
We're in a frenzy and can’t get over this fiery black thigh-slit gown and Mouni’s beauty, which is truly commendable!
Hotness Alert!
Image Source: Mouni Roy Instagram
Defining this look as risqué would be an understatement! Mouni nailed the trend as she donned this thigh-high slit outfit
Stunner
Image Source: Mouni Roy Instagram
Mouni looks sizzling in a floral printed slit dress that is full of oomph
Floral love
Image Source: Mouni Roy Instagram
Mouni is a fashion diva as she never fails to impress us with her sartorial choices
Classy and Sassy
Image Source: Mouni Roy Instagram
We bow down to Mouni’s charm and style sense that are unbeatable!
Gorgeous
Image Source: Mouni Roy Instagram
Mouni is a ray of sunshine as she poses in this floral printed slit gown
Blooming with grace
Image Source: Mouni Roy Instagram
Pave the way for this diva! Mouni raises the fashion bar as she decks up in this lilac thigh-high slit gown
Ravishing
