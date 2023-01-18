JAN 18, 2023
Stunning beach looks of Samantha
When we take a close look at Samantha Ruth Prabhu's Instagram feed, we find that the diva is extremely fond of the water. Not just that, she also gives out cues on how to ace a beach look like a pro.
Image: Samantha Ruth Prabhu Instagram
A complete water baby
Image: Samantha Ruth Prabhu Instagram
The Oh Baby star took to her Instagram handle and shared a picture in a simple yet elegant pink and red swimwear.
Connecting with yourself
Image: Samantha Ruth Prabhu Instagram
The Yashoda actress garnered a lot of eyeballs as she donned a boho-chic bikini during her vacay in Goa back in December 2021.
The boho-chic bikini
Image: Samantha Ruth Prabhu Instagram
Back in 2020, the diva took off for a relaxing holiday to the Maldives. Here is a glimpse of her exotic trip.
Maldives here I come!
Image: Samantha Ruth Prabhu Instagram
She looks stylish yet comfy in a white and brown printed dress with open tresses and sans makeup.
A natural beauty
Image: Samantha Ruth Prabhu Instagram
The Manam star keeps her beach look chic in a blue printed jumpsuit, paired with a wicker hat
Self-love
Samantha Ruth Prabhu can be seen showing off her emerald green dress in the backdrop of a breathtaking background during her Maldives vacay.
Image: Samantha Ruth Prabhu Instagram
An emerald green dress
Image: Samantha Ruth Prabhu Instagram
The stunner enjoys a beautiful view in the Maldives as she poses in a white robe with her hair tied in a high-bun.
Admiring the view
Samantha Ruth Prabhu further opted for a white printed beach dress with a wicker hat during the trip.
Living it up
Image: Samantha Ruth Prabhu Instagram
She is all smiles as she poses on the beach in a red and white checkered co-ord set.
Image: Samantha Ruth Prabhu Instagram
Wild and free
Click Here
For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.