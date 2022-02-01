Celebrity Style

P R Gayathri

AUTHOR

FEB 01, 2022

Stunning ethnic looks of Shehnaaz Gill 

Heading 3

Ethnic bliss

Shehnaaz Gill is. And we're ready to look at the brighter side of life through her colourful hued outfits

Video: Shehnaaz Gill Instagram

Recently, she picked out a Manish Malhotra sequin saree to doll up as she headed to be a part of Bigg Boss 15's finale

Image: Shehnaaz Gill Instagram

Sequin saree

Colour blocking that had our eyes blocked with no other outfit allowed to step in. The Tu Yaheen Hai star wore a pink and orange sharara set and looked cheerful

Image: Shehnaaz Gill Instagram

Vibrant sharara set

Who said black is not auspicious? Shehnaaz rocked a black and gold sharara set to celebrate Diwali and looked ethereal in it

Image: Shehnaaz Gill Instagram

Festive style

Shehnaaz looked like a breath-stealing stunner in this panelled and voluminous lehenga that bore tiered details at the hem that was designed and styled by Ken Ferns

Image: Shehnaaz Gill Instagram

Sunshine-hued lehenga

Everyone needs a top-notch kurta set in their wardrobe and this should be a fail-proof place to start

Image: Shehnaaz Gill Instagram

Kurta set

Bringing out all the colours in her culture-rich outfit designed by Ken Ferns, the actress looked every bit traditional!

Image: Shehnaaz Gill Instagram

Rangeela look

One can't deny how adorable she looked in this gorgeous deep blue lehenga that came with a sheer organza coat instead of the usual dupatta

Image: Shehnaaz Gill Instagram

Cool blue lehenga

She went with a white ethnic suit that featured an embroidered full sleeve kurta. It bore multiple layers of gold embroidery and looked stunning with netted dupatta

Image: Shehnaaz Gill Instagram

Elegant in white

She wore a red and pink sharara set that had the kurta highlighted with a gold foil border and the pants too had compelling embroidery to complement

Image: Shehnaaz Gill Instagram

Colour-blocked set

THANKS FOR READING
NEXT: Kiara Advani loves a mini dress

Click Here