Stunning ethnic looks of Shehnaaz Gill
Ethnic bliss
Shehnaaz Gill is. And we're ready to look at the brighter side of life through her colourful hued outfits
Video: Shehnaaz Gill Instagram
Recently, she picked out a Manish Malhotra sequin saree to doll up as she headed to be a part of Bigg Boss 15's finale
Image: Shehnaaz Gill Instagram
Sequin saree
Colour blocking that had our eyes blocked with no other outfit allowed to step in. The Tu Yaheen Hai star wore a pink and orange sharara set and looked cheerful
Image: Shehnaaz Gill Instagram
Vibrant sharara set
Who said black is not auspicious? Shehnaaz rocked a black and gold sharara set to celebrate Diwali and looked ethereal in it
Image: Shehnaaz Gill Instagram
Festive style
Shehnaaz looked like a breath-stealing stunner in this panelled and voluminous lehenga that bore tiered details at the hem that was designed and styled by Ken Ferns
Image: Shehnaaz Gill Instagram
Sunshine-hued lehenga
Everyone needs a top-notch kurta set in their wardrobe and this should be a fail-proof place to start
Image: Shehnaaz Gill Instagram
Kurta set
Bringing out all the colours in her culture-rich outfit designed by Ken Ferns, the actress looked every bit traditional!
Image: Shehnaaz Gill Instagram
Rangeela look
One can't deny how adorable she looked in this gorgeous deep blue lehenga that came with a sheer organza coat instead of the usual dupatta
Image: Shehnaaz Gill Instagram
Cool blue lehenga
She went with a white ethnic suit that featured an embroidered full sleeve kurta. It bore multiple layers of gold embroidery and looked stunning with netted dupatta
Image: Shehnaaz Gill Instagram
Elegant in white
She wore a red and pink sharara set that had the kurta highlighted with a gold foil border and the pants too had compelling embroidery to complement
Image: Shehnaaz Gill Instagram
Colour-blocked set
