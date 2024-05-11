Heading 3

Stunning Fashion Choices FT. Neha Sharma

Image -  Instagram@nehasharmaofficial

Neha looked breathtakingly gorgeous in this extremely embellished lehenga 

#1

Sharma donned a classic white lehenga that made her look divine and ethereal

#2

Image -  Instagram@nehasharmaofficial

The stunning actress opted for a black slit dress that was comfortable and elegant at the same time

#3

Image -  Instagram@nehasharmaofficial

The Crook actress’ pink and golden lehenga is classy and elegant; perfect for the wedding season

#4

Image -  Instagram@nehasharmaofficial

What a cute fit! Neha opted for a yellow short dress with a keyhole detailing and looked super chic

#5

Image -  Instagram@nehasharmaofficial

The Tum Bin 2 actress’ stunning halter-neck fit surely raised the temperatures

#6

Image -  Instagram@nehasharmaofficial

#7

She opted for a floral white lehenga and looked mesmerizing; her embellished blouse had a sweetheart neckline that enhanced the overall look perfectly

Image -  Instagram@nehasharmaofficial

Sharma’s ruffled pink top paired with flared denims is a perfect outfit for cafe hoppings and casual affairs

#8

Image -  Instagram@nehasharmaofficial

Here, she sported an icy-blue-hued robe-like dress that was adorned with frills and looked absolutely gorgeous

#9

Image -  Instagram@nehasharmaofficial

The diva donned a striped co-ord set that looked comfortable yet made a bold statement

#10

Image -  Instagram@nehasharmaofficial

