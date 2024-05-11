Heading 3
pinkvilla
Aditi Singh
Fashion
may 11, 2024
Stunning Fashion Choices FT. Neha Sharma
Image - Instagram@nehasharmaofficial
Neha looked breathtakingly gorgeous in this extremely embellished lehenga
#1
Sharma donned a classic white lehenga that made her look divine and ethereal
#2
Image - Instagram@nehasharmaofficial
The stunning actress opted for a black slit dress that was comfortable and elegant at the same time
#3
Image - Instagram@nehasharmaofficial
The Crook actress’ pink and golden lehenga is classy and elegant; perfect for the wedding season
#4
Image - Instagram@nehasharmaofficial
What a cute fit! Neha opted for a yellow short dress with a keyhole detailing and looked super chic
#5
Image - Instagram@nehasharmaofficial
The Tum Bin 2 actress’ stunning halter-neck fit surely raised the temperatures
#6
Image - Instagram@nehasharmaofficial
#7
She opted for a floral white lehenga and looked mesmerizing; her embellished blouse had a sweetheart neckline that enhanced the overall look perfectly
Image - Instagram@nehasharmaofficial
Sharma’s ruffled pink top paired with flared denims is a perfect outfit for cafe hoppings and casual affairs
#8
Image - Instagram@nehasharmaofficial
Here, she sported an icy-blue-hued robe-like dress that was adorned with frills and looked absolutely gorgeous
#9
Image - Instagram@nehasharmaofficial
The diva donned a striped co-ord set that looked comfortable yet made a bold statement
#10
Image - Instagram@nehasharmaofficial
Image - Instagram@nehasharmaofficial
Image - Instagram@nehasharmaofficial
Click Here
For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.