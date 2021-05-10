Stunning Lehenga Looks Of Kiara Advani May 10, 2021
Giving us major lehenga goals every now and then, Kiara Advani has a spectacular collection of the desi outfit that we would want to steal!
For a reception, she wore a dual-toned pastel lehenga designed by Manish Malhotra. She accessorised the outfit with a statement necklace
For her debut at the India Couture Week 2018, Kiara picked out a lovely floral lehenga by Shyamal and Bhumika and made all the heads turn in wonder!
Gorgeous, dreamy and everything in between, this gold and white creation with a fall-shoulder sleeve blouse stole the show!
Opting for classics, she picked out an ivory white lehenga with chikankari work on it. With gold jewellery, she ensured that her look was perfect for a wedding
For a millennial bridal lehenga inspiration, take cues from Kiara’s red Amit Aggarwal lehenga that came with a plunging neck blouse and flowy skirt
Giving us fashion lessons on how to rock the brocade lehenga, she picked out one in a hot pink shade and showed us how it’s done!
Weaving a fairytale of her own, Kiara looks like a vision in this embellished white lehenga choli set designed by her favourite Manish Malhotra
In a contemporary Papa Don't Preach By Shubhika lehenga, the diva looked like a million bucks
Taking the bling route, she went all out in an abu jani sandeep khosla golden lehenga that featured a billowing skirt, a net dupatta, and a risqué cut-out blouse
Be it in shades of pink or gold, Kiara Advani always manages to pull off a stunning look each time she is decked up in a lehenga
