Stunning looks of Aditi Rao in sarees Sep 06, 2021
Aditi Rao Hydari is the epitome of grace and beauty in this pink organza saree that she wore for Dia Mirza’s wedding
Her traditional look in bright orange organza saree from Raw Mango was teamed with a multi-hued, striped closed-neck blouse and the diva looked drop-dead gorgeous in it
We love her glamorous look here donning a peacock green regal saree from Mohey by Manyavar
Aditi upped her style game teaming this printed sheer saree with heavy-duty jewellery that added oomph to her impressive look
Her striped pink and gold saree is an archive worthy number that you can ace this festive season
Her go-to stylist Sanam Ratansi makes sure to put Aditi in simple yet elegant sarees as the diva likes to keep her style minimal yet aesthetically pleasing
Ami Patel styled her in a green Punit Balana saree and Aditi was a vision to behold! Her choker necklace, tiny bindi and subtle yet glam makeup made her look picture perfect
Her traditional looks are always a pleasure to the sore eyes. Her summery look in the bright Raw Mango saree was elevated with her statement earrings
Aditi looked breathtakingly beautiful in this wedding-ready style that she accessorised up with traditional jewellery
She wore a black saree and glammed up in kohl-rimmed eyes, pink lips and tiny black bindi. The statement jhumkas and matching choker necklace spruced up her ethnic avatar
