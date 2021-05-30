Stunning Looks Of Kiara Advani In Red May 30, 2021
Serving us one of the most jaw-dropping looks so far, Kiara Advani was suited up in a bright red pantsuit that came with a large tie-up bow on the front
As she played showstopper for designer Amit Aggarwal, Kiara walked the ramp in a metallic red lehenga that came with a deep, plunging neck blouse
For another desi look, she had picked out a deep red Ridhi Mehra creation. A modest full-sleeve blouse and voluminous lehenga made her look gorgeous
Keeping things fun and fuss-free, the ‘Kabir Singh’ actress looked stunning in a vivid red leopard print pantsuit that she styled with messy open hair
Exuding major rock-n-roll vibes, Advani slayed the red bell bottoms with a sexy open-back top in the fiery red shade
Seems like the red pantsuit is a favourite in her wardrobe. This red number by Nalanda Bhandari has our hearts!
Amplifying things a bit, Kiara donned a metallic red Nikhita Tandon dress that showed off her sculpted figure in a glamorous way
Going for one shade deeper, the actress cleaned up nice in a crisp maroon pantsuit. She further completed it with a simple gold chain and nude pumps
She looks ravishing in this off-shoulder dress by Gauri & Nainika. With gold chandelier earrings and a matching red lip, she has pulled off the look really well
Seen in a video with Kareena Kapoor Khan, Kiara has kept things pretty hot in a red leather skirt and a strapless tassel crop top
For more updates on fashion, follow Pinkvilla