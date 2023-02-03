Stunning looks of
Lady Gaga
Image: Getty Images
The superstar singer dialled up the drama in a statement-making purple Gucci gown at the UK Premiere of House of Gucci
Ultimate Fashionista
Image: Getty Images
Lady Gaga headed to the Critics Choice Awards in a gorgeous satin yellow dress that hugged her figure and bore crystals at her waist
Magical Showdown
Image: Getty Images
The Born This Way singer looked elegant in a black taffeta gown by Alexander McQueen and fine-cut diamond jewellery by Tiffany and Co.
Eccentric Fashion
Image: Getty Images
At the SAG Awards 2022, she made all the heads turn as she walked down in a white custom Armani Prive strapless gown
Diva Vibes
Image: Getty Images
The 12-time Grammy winner grabbed all eyeballs in a luxe column-style gown that bore a white floor-sweeping train
Red Carpet Magic
Image: Getty Images
She looked stunning in this strapless tulle gown from Rodarte that she teamed with a layered diamond necklace and matching diamond earrings
Spectacular
Image: Getty Images
She channelled some classic Hollywood glam in a floor-length velvet bodycon gown and a powder blue silk shawl
Glam Quotient
Image: Getty Images
At the Milan Red Carpet Premiere, she struck a pose in a scarlet red Versace dress, red pumps, and a statement necklace
Diva In Versace
Image: Getty Images
The singer looked every bit stunning in a black Giorgio Armani gown and statement diamond jewellery
Stunning
