Image: Getty Images

The superstar singer dialled up the drama in a statement-making purple Gucci gown at the UK Premiere of House of Gucci

Ultimate Fashionista

Image: Getty Images

Lady Gaga headed to the Critics Choice Awards in a gorgeous satin yellow dress that hugged her figure and bore crystals at her waist

Magical Showdown

Image: Getty Images

The Born This Way singer looked elegant in a black taffeta gown by Alexander McQueen and fine-cut diamond jewellery by Tiffany and Co.

Eccentric Fashion 

Image: Getty Images

At the SAG Awards 2022, she made all the heads turn as she walked down in a white custom Armani Prive strapless gown

Diva Vibes

Image: Getty Images

The 12-time Grammy winner grabbed all eyeballs in a luxe column-style gown that bore a white floor-sweeping train 

Red Carpet Magic 

Image: Getty Images

She looked stunning in this strapless tulle gown from Rodarte that she teamed with a layered diamond necklace and matching diamond earrings

Spectacular 

Image: Getty Images

She channelled some classic Hollywood glam in a floor-length velvet bodycon gown and a powder blue silk shawl

Glam Quotient 

Image: Getty Images

At the Milan Red Carpet Premiere, she struck a pose in a scarlet red Versace dress, red pumps, and a statement necklace

Diva In Versace 

Image: Getty Images

The singer looked every bit stunning in a black Giorgio Armani gown and statement diamond jewellery

Stunning 

