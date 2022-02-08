Fashion
Neenaz Akhtar
FEB 08, 2022
Stunning saree looks of Alia Bhatt
Serenity Personified
For the promotion of her movie, Alia wore a silk organza saree that looked intriguing with Resham and Patra embroidery in gold thread
Image: Ami Patel instagram
She looked graceful in a vibrant sunset-hued saree by Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla
Image: Ami Patel instagram
Graceful Vibes
For a classic look, she picked out a blue Kanjeevaram saree and styled it with a white gajra
Image: Ami Patel instagram
Classic Look
Her bold yet romantic desi look in a red lehenga saree from Sabyasachi's shelves left us gasping!
Image: Ami Patel instagram
Romancing With The Drape
Alia seems to be a fan of classic drapes and this pink bandhani number serves as proof
Image: Ami Patel instagram
Festive Vibes
A fan of lightweight organza drapes, she picked out another elegant number this time in a soft orange shade
Image: Ami Patel instagram
Elegance Redefined
She definitely stole the show in a yellow-green Sabyasachi ruffle saree with paisley prints on it
Image: Ami Patel instagram
Show Stealer
Her love for the red saree is evident from this super desi and charming look
Video: Pinkvilla Raw
Charming In Red
Alia painted another pretty picture in a handloom pink Banarasi saree by Manish Malhotra
Image: Alia Bhatt instagram
Pretty Lady
She left us impressed with her stunning look in a multicoloured printed saree by Sabyasachi
Image: Pinkvilla
Impressive Much
