Neenaz Akhtar

FEB 08, 2022

Stunning saree looks of Alia Bhatt

Serenity Personified 

For the promotion of her movie, Alia wore a silk organza saree that looked intriguing with Resham and Patra embroidery in gold thread

Image: Ami Patel instagram

She looked graceful in a vibrant sunset-hued saree by Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla

Image: Ami Patel instagram

Graceful Vibes

For a classic look, she picked out a blue Kanjeevaram saree and styled it with a white gajra

Image: Ami Patel instagram

Classic Look

Her bold yet romantic desi look in a red lehenga saree from Sabyasachi's shelves left us gasping!

Image: Ami Patel instagram

Romancing With The Drape

Alia seems to be a fan of classic drapes and this pink bandhani number serves as proof

Image: Ami Patel instagram

Festive Vibes

A fan of lightweight organza drapes, she picked out another elegant number this time in a soft orange shade

Image: Ami Patel instagram

Elegance Redefined 

She definitely stole the show in a yellow-green Sabyasachi ruffle saree with paisley prints on it

Image: Ami Patel instagram

Show Stealer

Her love for the red saree is evident from this super desi and charming look

Video: Pinkvilla Raw

Charming In Red

Alia painted another pretty picture in a handloom pink Banarasi saree by Manish Malhotra

Image: Alia Bhatt instagram

Pretty Lady

She left us impressed with her stunning look in a multicoloured printed saree by Sabyasachi

Image: Pinkvilla

Impressive Much

