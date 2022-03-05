Fashion
Neenaz Akhtar
MAR 05, 2022
Style black outfits like Ananya Panday
Heading 3
Ultra-glam Style
Create a glam look like Ananya’s by pairing a black double-breasted blazer top with a matching mini skirt, a mini bag, and socks with black pumps
Image: Ananya Panday instagram
Classic yet edgy, her black leather bralette styled with a mini black and white skirt is perfect
Image: Ananya Panday instagram
Sensuous Vibes
For a contemporary festive look, take a cue from her all-black ethnic ensemble that is perfectly fashioned with modern elements
Image: Ananya Panday instagram
Fresh Desi Style
Give a stylish spin to a tie-up black crop top by wearing it with camouflage pants just like Ananya
Image: Ananya Panday instagram
Unconventional Fashion
For a glam look, the actress skipped accessories and styled her black gown with nothing but strappy golden heels to round things up
Glamorous As Always
Image: Ananya Panday instagram
She wore a black one-shoulder crop top with a matching pleated skirt and tinted sunglasses for a stylish vacay look
Monochrome Look
Image: Ananya Panday instagram
To give a semi-formal upgrade to her lacy black dress, she threw a matching blazer on her shoulders and completed the look with a pair of black heels
Styish Upgrade
Image: Ananya Panday instagram
For the 2019 Star Screen Awards, she picked out a black ball gown that was equal parts sensuous and dreamy
Dreamy Look
Image: Ananya Panday instagram
To give an edge to her black formal attire, Ananya paired it with a sexy black bralette and silver strappy heels and showed us how it’s done!
Edgy And Formal
Image: Ananya Panday instagram
She also turned up the hotness quotient by styling her high-waisted black leather pants with a sheer top and a black bralette
Raising The Hotness Quotient
Image: Ananya Panday instagram
Click Here
THANKS FOR READING
NEXT: Selena Gomez is a diva in black outfits