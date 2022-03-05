Fashion

 Neenaz Akhtar 

MAR 05, 2022

Style black outfits like Ananya Panday

Heading 3

Ultra-glam Style

Create a glam look like Ananya’s by pairing a black double-breasted blazer top with a matching mini skirt, a mini bag, and socks with black pumps

Image: Ananya Panday instagram

Classic yet edgy, her black leather bralette styled with a mini black and white skirt is perfect 

Image: Ananya Panday instagram

Sensuous Vibes

For a contemporary festive look, take a cue from her all-black ethnic ensemble that is perfectly fashioned with modern elements

Image: Ananya Panday instagram

Fresh Desi Style

Give a stylish spin to a tie-up black crop top by wearing it with camouflage pants just like Ananya

Image: Ananya Panday instagram 

Unconventional Fashion

For a glam look, the actress skipped accessories and styled her black gown with nothing but strappy golden heels to round things up

Glamorous As Always

Image: Ananya Panday instagram

She wore a black one-shoulder crop top with a matching pleated skirt and tinted sunglasses for a stylish vacay look

Monochrome Look

Image: Ananya Panday instagram

To give a semi-formal upgrade to her lacy black dress, she threw a matching blazer on her shoulders and completed the look with a pair of black heels

Styish Upgrade

Image: Ananya Panday instagram

For the 2019 Star Screen Awards, she picked out a black ball gown that was equal parts sensuous and dreamy

Dreamy Look

Image: Ananya Panday instagram

To give an edge to her black formal attire, Ananya paired it with a sexy black bralette and silver strappy heels and showed us how it’s done!

Edgy And Formal

Image: Ananya Panday instagram

She also turned up the hotness quotient by styling her high-waisted black leather pants with a sheer top and a black bralette

Raising The Hotness Quotient

Image: Ananya Panday instagram

THANKS FOR READING
NEXT: Selena Gomez is a diva in black outfits

Click Here