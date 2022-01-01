Style black outfits

Heading 3

Image: Tara Sutaria Instagram

Making a stunning case for contemporary-style lehengas, Tara showed us how to take things up a notch in this black and white signature cord leaf lehenga by Rimzim Dadu

Contemporary Ethnic Fits

Image: Pinkvilla Fashion Instagram

If you are looking for some aerodrome fashion inspo, take a cue from her biker shorts and an oversized sweatshirt combo

Airport Look

Image: Pinkvilla Fashion Instagram

For those of you who want to redefine the staple jeans and top combo, bookmark Tara’s relaxed-fit ripped jeans and a black corset top

Adding An Edge

Image: Tara Sutaria Instagram

Nothing looks chicer than a snazzy black and white co-ord. And this crop top and mini skirt set serve as proof

Chic In Black and White

Image: Meagan Concessio Instagram

Nail a snazzy desk-to-dinner look by opting for a well-tailored pinstriped co-ord set like hers

Boss Lady

Image: Tara Sutaria Instagram

To make a jazzy appearance at the party, take inspiration from her all-black sequinned skirt and crop top combo

Party Ready

Image: Tara Sutaria Instagram

Channel your inner diva by going a little extra with a lavish black bodycon gown and style it with a diamond choker like Tara

OTT Glam

Image: Tara Sutaria Instagram

For a fuss-free and chic all-black look, her corseted playsuit serves as the perfect inspiration!

Keep It Cool

Image: Tara Sutaria Instagram

A head-to-toe black look can never get out of style and the actress in a mini black skirt, a full-sleeve black top, and black boots prove it right

Back To Black

Image: Pinkvilla

Easy and relaxed, a pair of black joggers and a halter-neck black top ensure that her style is on point

Easy Style

