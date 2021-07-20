Style file: Tiger Shroff 20-07
and Disha Patani
2021
Of late, Tiger Shroff and Disha Patani have been giving us major fashion moments together
The rumoured couple has often been spotted at Bollywood weddings and functions. And they make sure to put their most fashionable foot forward
Like the time when Disha was decked up in a white sheer net saree and Tiger looked his handsome best in a powder blue bandhgala
Even their casual looks are always on point. And once in a while they are also seen twinning with each other
They also love to flaunt their fit frames while keeping their fashion game well-balanced
During an outing in the city, Disha and Tiger are seen in fuss-free attire. While the diva keeps things stylish in a mini dress, the actor likes to keep things comfy
Giving us major couple goals, Disha and Tiger posed for the paps in matching white tops and dark-hued bottoms
And they both look effortlessly stylish whenever they are out and about in the city
For the engagement party of Akash Ambani and Shloka Mehta, Disha had picked out a heavily embellished lehenga choli and Tiger Shroff had opted for a striped black kurta set
While we cannot get enough of their desi looks together, we are also fans of their casual off-duty looks
For more updates on Tiger and Disha, fashion, and Bollywood, follow Pinkvilla