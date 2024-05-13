Heading 3
Style Inspiration FT. Harshad Chopda
Image - Instagram@harshad_chopda
Harshad opted for a risky fit but pulled it off effortlessly; consisting of a purple formal suit with black shimmery details
#1
Image - Instagram@harshad_chopda
The Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlaata Hai Actor opted for a white ensemble and paired it with a blue shirt jacket to complete the look
#2
Image - Instagram@harshad_chopda
Chopda opted for a sophisticated classy traditional fit that made him look extremely debonair
#3
Image - Instagram@harshad_chopda
The telly star aced the winter look, opting for a trench coat paired with denim. He also donned a matching muffler to complete the look
#4
Image - Instagram@harshad_chopda
The handsome star knows how to nail his looks; he yet again slayed in a traditional fit consisting of a white kurta set paired with a purple long jacket
#5
Image - Instagram@harshad_chopda
Harshad seems to love his casual fits, he styled a red jacket with denims and a white Tshirt
#6
Image - Instagram@harshad_chopda
#7
He seems to love vibrant hues; he opted for a tangerine jacket this time and complemented his look with shades
Image - Instagram@harshad_chopda
The Bepannah actor looked stylish in this simple cerulean blue Tshirt and paired it with white cargo pants
#8
Image - Instagram@harshad_chopda
Chopda looked irresistibly charming in this simple suave formal outfit
#9
Image - Instagram@harshad_chopda
Harshad opted for an overall blue fit and paired it with brown work boots that complemented the look well!
#10
