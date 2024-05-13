Heading 3

Aditi Singh

Fashion

may 13, 2024

Style Inspiration FT. Harshad Chopda

Image - Instagram@harshad_chopda

Harshad opted for a risky fit but pulled it off effortlessly; consisting of a purple formal suit with black shimmery details

#1

Image - Instagram@harshad_chopda

The Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlaata Hai Actor opted for a white ensemble and paired it with a blue shirt jacket to complete the look 

#2

Image - Instagram@harshad_chopda

Chopda opted for a sophisticated classy traditional fit that made him look extremely debonair 

#3

Image - Instagram@harshad_chopda

The telly star aced the winter look, opting for a trench coat paired with denim. He also donned a matching muffler to complete the look 

#4

Image - Instagram@harshad_chopda

The handsome star knows how to nail his looks; he yet again slayed in a traditional fit consisting of a white kurta set paired with a purple long jacket 

#5

Image - Instagram@harshad_chopda

Harshad seems to love his casual fits, he styled a red jacket with denims and a white Tshirt 

#6

Image - Instagram@harshad_chopda

#7

He seems to love vibrant hues; he opted for a tangerine jacket this time and complemented his look with shades 

Image - Instagram@harshad_chopda

The Bepannah actor looked stylish in this simple cerulean blue Tshirt and paired it with white cargo pants 

#8

Image - Instagram@harshad_chopda

Chopda looked irresistibly charming in this simple suave formal outfit 

#9

Image - Instagram@harshad_chopda

Harshad opted for an overall blue fit and paired it with brown work boots that complemented the look well! 

#10

