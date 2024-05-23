Heading 3
Aditi Singh
Fashion
may 23, 2024
Style Inspiration Ft. Kritika Kamra
Image source: Instagram@kkamra
Kritika aces a blazer look paired with sheer black stockings and pointed heels
#1
Image source: Instagram@kkamra
Kamra slays in this heavily embellished black and lemon yellow cut-out gown; adorned with a knee-high slit
#2
Image source: Instagram@kkamra
The stunning actress donned a bohemian style multi-colored ensemble, and accessorized her look with oxidized jewelry and a braided hairstyle
#3
Image source: Instagram@kkamra
The Bheed Actress stunned in a black embroidered Pakistani suit, adorned with V-neckline
#4
Image source: Instagram@kkamra
Kritika looked mesmerizing in this off-shoulder lemon green full-length bodycon silhouette
#5
Image source: Instagram@kkamra
The Kitni Mohabbat Hai Actress defined elegance in this beige kurta set, paired alongside a multi-colored dupatta with mirror work detailing on the borders
#6
Image source: Instagram@kkamra
#7
This white ensemble made Kamra look gorgeous; her outfit consisted of a knee-high slit skirt alongside a white crop top.
Image source: Instagram@kkamra
The OTT star made a bold statement in this stunning green wild print gown; adorned with a criss-cross neckline and thigh-high slit
#8
Image source: Instagram@kkamra
She slayed yet again in this sea green lehenga, consisting of an embroidered skirt, an off-shoulder plunging neckline blouse, and a coral pink dupatta
#9
Image source: Instagram@kkamra
The Bambai Meri Jaan emitted boss lady vibes in this velvet dark green velvet pant-suit, paired with a white shirt along with a ribbon detailing
#10
