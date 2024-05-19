Heading 3
pinkvilla
Aditi Singh
Fashion
may 19, 2024
Style inspiration Ft. Rohit Saraf
Image source: Instagram@rohitsaraf
Rohit looked super cool in this casual outfit consisting of a white Tshirt, denims and white sneakers; paired alongside black shades
#1
Image source: Instagram@rohitsaraf
Saraf slayed this denim on denim look, his jacket and trousers were adorned with beautiful prints that enhanced his look
#2
Image source: Instagram@rohitsaraf
Not just casual looks, he knows to pull off traditional attires too; he donned a dark blue kurta set and looked very handsome
#3
Image source: Instagram@rohitsaraf
A white kurta with subtle prints is a must have attire for every boy out there to slay in the wedding season!
#4
Image source: Instagram@rohitsaraf
The Dear Zindagi actor’s grey look is a perfect outfit for night parties; his outfit consisted of a shirt jacket, trousers and black Tshirt
#5
Image source: Instagram@rohitsaraf
Rohit looked heavenly in this simple maroon embroidered kurta
#6
Image source: Instagram@rohitsaraf
#7
Black never goes out of style!The Mismatched Actor donned a black ensemble and accessorized his look with with a super cool chain
Image source: Instagram@rohitsaraf
Saraf looked handsome as ever in this Gen Z coded outfit; consisting of a soft green ensemble adorned with loud prints
#8
Image source: Instagram@rohitsaraf
The talented actor wore a emerald green suit and looked very handsome; he paired it with a light green colored Tshirt to give it a casual touch
#9
Image source: Instagram@rohitsaraf
Rohit’s loud ensemble is a risky pick but The Sky Is Pink actor pulled it off with utmost swag!
#10
Click Here
For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.