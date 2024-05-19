Heading 3

Aditi Singh

Fashion

may 19, 2024

Style inspiration Ft. Rohit Saraf

Image source: Instagram@rohitsaraf

Rohit looked super cool in this casual outfit consisting of a white Tshirt, denims and white sneakers; paired alongside black shades

#1

Image source: Instagram@rohitsaraf

Saraf slayed this denim on denim look, his jacket and trousers were adorned with beautiful prints that enhanced his look 

#2

Image source: Instagram@rohitsaraf

Not just casual looks, he knows to pull off traditional attires too; he donned a dark blue kurta set and looked very handsome 

#3

Image source: Instagram@rohitsaraf

A white kurta with subtle prints is a must have attire for every boy out there to slay in the wedding season! 

#4

Image source: Instagram@rohitsaraf

The Dear Zindagi actor’s grey look is a perfect outfit for night parties; his outfit consisted of a shirt jacket, trousers and black Tshirt 

#5

Image source: Instagram@rohitsaraf

Rohit looked heavenly in this simple maroon embroidered kurta

#6

Image source: Instagram@rohitsaraf

#7

Black never goes out of style!The Mismatched Actor donned a black ensemble and accessorized his look with with a super cool chain 

Image source: Instagram@rohitsaraf

Saraf looked handsome as ever in this Gen Z coded outfit; consisting of a soft green ensemble adorned with loud prints 

#8

Image source: Instagram@rohitsaraf

The talented actor wore a emerald green suit and looked very handsome; he paired it with a light green colored Tshirt to give it a casual touch 

#9

Image source: Instagram@rohitsaraf

Rohit’s loud ensemble is a risky pick but The Sky Is Pink actor pulled it off with utmost swag!

#10

