pinkvilla
Priyanshi Shah
Fashion
FEBRUARY 16, 2024
Style up with Athiya Shetty
image source- athiyashetty
Athiya took to her instagram to share her picture in shiny two piece set paired with hang earrings and bold makeup
Shiny Elegance
image source- athiyashetty
Athiya Shetty looks drop-dead gorgeous in colorful pantsuit with black bralette underneath
Colorful Chic
image source- athiyashetty
The actress turned heads with beige floor-length silhouette dress paired with statement necklace and bold makeup
Beige Glamour
image source- athiyashetty
Going out all glam up, Athiya Shetty shines in embellished top, wide-leg trousers, and waist accessory
Embellished Charm
image source- athiyashetty
Athiya dazzles in blingy black chic outfits with silver accents and a hang earrings with a touch of pink lips
Blingy Black Chic
image source- athiyashetty
Floral Fantasy
Athiya dons a three-piece outfit with gorgeous 3D floral embroidery pairing up with ivory sequins and pearls
image source- athiyashetty
Athiya Shetty slays the girl boss look in pastel pink pantsuit with bold lipstick and round earrings
Girl boss in pink
image source- athiyashetty
Winning hearts, actress mesmerizes her fans by slaying the yellow lehenga choli set with floral print and round white statement earrings
Yellow Lehenga Charm
image source- athiyashetty
Athiya Shetty looks all dolled up in multi-colored lehenga choli with full sleeves and front hook
Multi-colored Lehenga
image source- athiyashetty
Athiya Shetty looks gorgeous in three piece set of embroidery blouse and long jacket paired with white trousers
Three piece set
Click Here
