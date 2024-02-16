Heading 3

Priyanshi Shah

Fashion

FEBRUARY 16, 2024

Style up with Athiya Shetty

image source- athiyashetty

Athiya took to her instagram to share her picture in shiny two piece set paired with hang earrings and bold makeup 

Shiny Elegance

image source- athiyashetty

Athiya Shetty looks drop-dead gorgeous in colorful pantsuit with black bralette underneath

Colorful Chic

image source- athiyashetty

The actress turned heads with beige floor-length silhouette dress paired with statement necklace and bold makeup

Beige Glamour

image source- athiyashetty

Going out all glam up, Athiya Shetty shines in embellished top, wide-leg trousers, and waist accessory

Embellished Charm

image source- athiyashetty

Athiya dazzles in blingy black chic outfits with silver accents and a hang earrings with a touch of pink lips

Blingy Black Chic

image source- athiyashetty

Floral Fantasy

Athiya dons a three-piece outfit with gorgeous 3D floral embroidery pairing up with ivory sequins and pearls

image source- athiyashetty

Athiya Shetty slays the girl boss look in pastel pink pantsuit with bold lipstick and round earrings

Girl boss in pink

image source- athiyashetty

Winning hearts, actress mesmerizes her fans by slaying the yellow lehenga choli set with floral print and round white statement earrings

Yellow Lehenga Charm

image source- athiyashetty

Athiya Shetty looks all dolled up in multi-colored lehenga choli with full sleeves and front hook

Multi-colored Lehenga

image source- athiyashetty

Athiya Shetty looks gorgeous in three piece set of embroidery blouse and long jacket paired with white trousers 

Three piece set

