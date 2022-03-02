Fashion

Neenaz Akhtar

MAR 02, 2022

Style white outfits like Alia Bhatt 

Classic Combination

Sporting the classic combination of jeans and tee, Alia showed that wearing a simple white cropped top with patent wide-leg jeans can never go out of style!

Image: Alia Bhatt instagram

Treading on the desi path, she gave us a minimal yet impactful look in a solid white silk number, a matching blouse, and deep red roses tucked into her locks

Image: Ami Patel instagram

Minimal Desi Look

To style a white organza saree with embroidery work in yellow, she chose a matching sleeveless blouse and gold and silver tiered jhumkas to go with it

Simple Yet Elegant 

Image: Ami Patel instagram

She picked out a pair of pleated white pants and pearl drop earrings to style her classic white double-breasted blazer in an unusual way

Formal Twist

Image: Ami Patel instagram

At the Mumbai airport, Alia looked stylish in a cropped white sweater and high-waist pants with striped details in shades of blue, green, white, and black

Jet-Set Look In All-White

Video: Pinkvilla

The diva looked stunning in a Dolce and Gabbana strapless dress and a white blazer that was casually thrown over the shoulders

Fairy Tale In White

Image: Ami Patel instagram

For an easy summer look, the Brahmastra actress rocked a white sheer saree with a simple strappy sleeve blouse and a textured hair bun

Easy Summer Look

Image: Ami Patel instagram

Making yet another strong case for minimal dressing, she rocked a white saree with a contrasting black blouse

Minimal Dressing Done Right

Image: Ami Patel instagram

For a dreamy summer look, she picked out an ivory-hued anarkali and paired it with a matching dupatta with a gold hem and statement chaandbalis

Golden Hour Glow

Image: Alia Bhatt instagram

And to give things an interesting spin, she wore her full-sleeve white blouse with a ruffle pink corset top and a pair of pastel pink pants

Keeping Things Interesting 

Image: Alia Bhatt instagram

