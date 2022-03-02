Fashion
Neenaz Akhtar
MAR 02, 2022
Style white outfits like Alia Bhatt
Classic Combination
Sporting the classic combination of jeans and tee, Alia showed that wearing a simple white cropped top with patent wide-leg jeans can never go out of style!
Image: Alia Bhatt instagram
Treading on the desi path, she gave us a minimal yet impactful look in a solid white silk number, a matching blouse, and deep red roses tucked into her locks
Image: Ami Patel instagram
Minimal Desi Look
To style a white organza saree with embroidery work in yellow, she chose a matching sleeveless blouse and gold and silver tiered jhumkas to go with it
Simple Yet Elegant
Image: Ami Patel instagram
She picked out a pair of pleated white pants and pearl drop earrings to style her classic white double-breasted blazer in an unusual way
Formal Twist
Image: Ami Patel instagram
At the Mumbai airport, Alia looked stylish in a cropped white sweater and high-waist pants with striped details in shades of blue, green, white, and black
Jet-Set Look In All-White
Video: Pinkvilla
The diva looked stunning in a Dolce and Gabbana strapless dress and a white blazer that was casually thrown over the shoulders
Fairy Tale In White
Image: Ami Patel instagram
For an easy summer look, the Brahmastra actress rocked a white sheer saree with a simple strappy sleeve blouse and a textured hair bun
Easy Summer Look
Image: Ami Patel instagram
Making yet another strong case for minimal dressing, she rocked a white saree with a contrasting black blouse
Minimal Dressing Done Right
Image: Ami Patel instagram
For a dreamy summer look, she picked out an ivory-hued anarkali and paired it with a matching dupatta with a gold hem and statement chaandbalis
Golden Hour Glow
Image: Alia Bhatt instagram
And to give things an interesting spin, she wore her full-sleeve white blouse with a ruffle pink corset top and a pair of pastel pink pants
Keeping Things Interesting
Image: Alia Bhatt instagram
