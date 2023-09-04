Heading 3

SEPTEMBER 04, 2023

Style your pants like Kriti Sanon 

Flared pants

Kriti donned mint-green flared pants which featured a dramatic waist belt detail

Image: Kriti Sanon Instagram

Checkmate

Kriti Sanon nails black and white checkered co-ord set. Her outfit comes with a buttoned sweater and high-rise straight trousers

Image: Kriti Sanon Instagram

Denim 

We are smitten by the National Film Award-winning actress as she teamed her navy blue denim high-waist wide leg pants with a matching denim corset top 

Image: Sukriti Grover instagram 

Chic Style 

For a chic off-duty look, Kriti paired her ripped baggy jeans with a black strapless tube top featuring a sweetheart neckline and layered it with a black blazer 

Image: Kriti Sanon Instagram 

Classy Browns

Giving a classy upgrade to her elegant look, Sanon opted for a shimmery strappy bronze top to go with her brown high-waisted, straight-cut trousers

Image: Sukriti Grover instagram 

Statement In White

The Mimi actress made a statement with her starry-print full-sleeve top that looked perfectly good with her off-white high-waisted pants and a bright belt

Image: Sukriti Grover instagram

Monotone Look 

Kriti took the monotone route and chose to team her high-waisted cropped black pants with a solid black bodysuit, making for a chic look

Image: Sukriti Grover instagram

Relaxed Style 

Here, Sanon’s relaxed look in these quirky-print casual joggers, a sports bra, and sneakers were on point! 

Image: Kriti Sanon instagram

Simple & Stylish 

The 33-year-old kept things simple yet significant in these flared white pants and a strapless top in the matching shade

Image: Sukriti Grover instagram

Sanon definitely raised the hotness quotient in these wide-leg high-waist black pants and a black and white bralette top 

Image: Sukriti Grover instagram

Oomph Factor 

