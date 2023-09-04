pinkvilla
Jiya Surana
Fashion
SEPTEMBER 04, 2023
Style your pants like Kriti Sanon
Flared pants
Kriti donned mint-green flared pants which featured a dramatic waist belt detail
Image: Kriti Sanon Instagram
Checkmate
Kriti Sanon nails black and white checkered co-ord set. Her outfit comes with a buttoned sweater and high-rise straight trousers
Image: Kriti Sanon Instagram
Denim
We are smitten by the National Film Award-winning actress as she teamed her navy blue denim high-waist wide leg pants with a matching denim corset top
Image: Sukriti Grover instagram
Chic Style
For a chic off-duty look, Kriti paired her ripped baggy jeans with a black strapless tube top featuring a sweetheart neckline and layered it with a black blazer
Image: Kriti Sanon Instagram
Classy Browns
Giving a classy upgrade to her elegant look, Sanon opted for a shimmery strappy bronze top to go with her brown high-waisted, straight-cut trousers
Image: Sukriti Grover instagram
Statement In White
The Mimi actress made a statement with her starry-print full-sleeve top that looked perfectly good with her off-white high-waisted pants and a bright belt
Image: Sukriti Grover instagram
Monotone Look
Kriti took the monotone route and chose to team her high-waisted cropped black pants with a solid black bodysuit, making for a chic look
Image: Sukriti Grover instagram
Relaxed Style
Here, Sanon’s relaxed look in these quirky-print casual joggers, a sports bra, and sneakers were on point!
Image: Kriti Sanon instagram
Simple & Stylish
The 33-year-old kept things simple yet significant in these flared white pants and a strapless top in the matching shade
Image: Sukriti Grover instagram
Sanon definitely raised the hotness quotient in these wide-leg high-waist black pants and a black and white bralette top
Image: Sukriti Grover instagram
Oomph Factor
