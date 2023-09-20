pinkvilla
Jiya Surana
Fashion
September 20, 2023
Styling guide for every Girl
Image: Pexels
Team up loose clothes with tight or body-fit pieces. If you are skinny, pair oversized sweaters or tops with fitted jeans for a chic look
Balance Out Your Look
Image: Pexels
Having closet basics like a white shirt, a little black dress, blue denims, and tan pants can rescue you in case of any fashion crisis or indecisive moments
Get Closet Basics
Image: Pexels
Blazers Are Cool
Invest in blazers in colors like red, blue, and black to instantly glam up your outfit and add a smart edge
Image: Pexels
Wear trendy accessories, scarves, headbands, statement neckpieces, etc., to instantly transform your look from day-to-night appropriate
Accessorize Right
Image: Pexels
Investing in the right and perfectly fitting lingerie is essential for looking good. Nude and seamless lingerie is a must-have for wearing beneath body-hugging outfits
Invest in Good Lingerie
Image: Pexels
A tote bag, a structured satchel, and a cross-body bag are 3 bags every woman must have in her wardrobe
The Holy Bag Trinity
Image: Pexels
Wearing pump heels with a mini dress will give an illusion of longer legs and add inches to your frame
Pump It Up
Image: Pexels
Always carry a bunch of safety pins in different colors to save yourself in case of a wardrobe malfunction, or even broken shoe straps!
Safety Pins Save You
Image: Pexels
Before making an impulse purchase, make sure to think of at least 3 items you own that can be styled with it
Stop the Impulse Buys
Image: Pexels
If you haven’t worn an outfit in a year or more, donate it to someone, and clear out your wardrobe
Get Rid of Unused Clothes
Click Here
For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.