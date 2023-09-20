Heading 3

Jiya Surana

Fashion

September 20, 2023

Styling guide for every Girl

Image: Pexels

Team up loose clothes with tight or body-fit pieces. If you are skinny, pair oversized sweaters or tops with fitted jeans for a chic look

Balance Out Your Look

Image: Pexels 

Having closet basics like a white shirt, a little black dress, blue denims, and tan pants can rescue you in case of any fashion crisis or indecisive moments

Get Closet Basics

Image: Pexels 

Blazers Are Cool

Invest in blazers in colors like red, blue, and black to instantly glam up your outfit and add a smart edge

Image: Pexels 

Wear trendy accessories, scarves, headbands, statement neckpieces, etc., to instantly transform your look from day-to-night appropriate

Accessorize Right

Image: Pexels 

Investing in the right and perfectly fitting lingerie is essential for looking good. Nude and seamless lingerie is a must-have for wearing beneath body-hugging outfits

Invest in Good Lingerie

Image: Pexels 

A tote bag, a structured satchel, and a cross-body bag are 3 bags every woman must have in her wardrobe

The Holy Bag Trinity

Image: Pexels 

Wearing pump heels with a mini dress will give an illusion of longer legs and add inches to your frame

Pump It Up

Image: Pexels 

Always carry a bunch of safety pins in different colors to save yourself in case of a wardrobe malfunction, or even broken shoe straps!

Safety Pins Save You

Image: Pexels 

Before making an impulse purchase, make sure to think of at least 3 items you own that can be styled with it

Stop the Impulse Buys

Image: Pexels 

If you haven’t worn an outfit in a year or more, donate it to someone, and clear out your wardrobe

Get Rid of Unused Clothes

