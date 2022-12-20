Heading 3

Stylish Bollywood brides

DEC 20, 2022

Image: Dia Mirza Instagram

Dia Mirza

The actress looked like a dream in a red silk bridal saree from Raw Mango

Image: Neha Dhupia Instagram

Neha Dhupia picked an elegant pink lehenga from Anita Dongre

Neha Dhupia

Image: kajal Aggrawal Instagram

She wore an ornate Anamika Khanna lehenga paired with a flocal scalloped dupatta

Kajal Aggarwal

Image: Shilpa Shetty Instagram

She wore a red saree by ace designer Tarun Tahiliani at her wedding

Shilpa Shetty

Image: Katrina Kaif Instagram

The actress opted for a red heavy-worked lehenga for her wedding

Katrina Kaif

Image Alia Bhatt Instagram

She was looking stunner in a cream colour organza worked saree

Alia Bhatt

Image: Neha Kakkar Instagram

The singer wore a pink embroidery worked lehenga

Neha Kakkar

Image: Shibani Dandekar Instagram

The star wife opted for a Boho look at her wedding and was looking stunner

Shibani Dandekar

Image: Bipasha Basu Instagram

She is looking beautiful in red colour embroidery lehenga

Bipasha Basu

Image: Yami Gautam Instagram

The actress wore her mother’s saree on a special day

Yami Gautam

