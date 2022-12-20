Stylish Bollywood brides
pinkvilla
Akriti Anand
DEC 20, 2022
FASHION
Image: Dia Mirza Instagram
Dia Mirza
The actress looked like a dream in a red silk bridal saree from Raw Mango
Image: Neha Dhupia Instagram
Neha Dhupia picked an elegant pink lehenga from Anita Dongre
Neha Dhupia
Image: kajal Aggrawal Instagram
She wore an ornate Anamika Khanna lehenga paired with a flocal scalloped dupatta
Kajal Aggarwal
Image: Shilpa Shetty Instagram
She wore a red saree by ace designer Tarun Tahiliani at her wedding
Shilpa Shetty
Image: Katrina Kaif Instagram
The actress opted for a red heavy-worked lehenga for her wedding
Katrina Kaif
Image Alia Bhatt Instagram
She was looking stunner in a cream colour organza worked saree
Alia Bhatt
Image: Neha Kakkar Instagram
The singer wore a pink embroidery worked lehenga
Neha Kakkar
Image: Shibani Dandekar Instagram
The star wife opted for a Boho look at her wedding and was looking stunner
Shibani Dandekar
Image: Bipasha Basu Instagram
She is looking beautiful in red colour embroidery lehenga
Bipasha Basu
Image: Yami Gautam Instagram
The actress wore her mother’s saree on a special day
Yami Gautam
Click Here
For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.